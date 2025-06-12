Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins and team president Michael Winger had just taken over when they flipped Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package including Jordan Poole in July 2023. Almost two years later, Poole's name is swirling in trade rumors, via NBA Big Board's Rafael Barlowe.

“Also worth noting — around the league, there’s growing belief that Jordan Poole could be moved, either on draft night or later this summer,” he reported on Wednesday. “That potential shake-up adds another layer to Washington’s draft strategy and could open up a path for a new backcourt face.”

Poole's Washington tenure has been a mutually beneficial partnership. After coming off the bench for the Warriors, the Wizards converted the Michigan alum into a full-time starter for the first time in his NBA career, which helped him develop into a more efficient shooter (career-high 37.8 percent clip from deep this season). In return, he mentored the team's young core of Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George.

However, the timelines don't match up for a long-term marriage. Poole has two years left on his contract, and Washington still isn't close to contending. The soon-to-be-26-year-old is just entering his prime, and would fit better as a starter or sixth man on a contender.

Whether a trade happens this offseason, at the February trade deadline, or next summer depends on whether the Wizards get a valuable enough offer to deal him. What would that look like?

Wizards-Magic Jordan Poole trade makes sense for right price

Fans on social media have pointed out that Poole would fit in well with the Orlando Magic. They have a budding frontcourt duo of Paolo Banchero (25.9 points per game this season) and Franz Wagner (24.1 PPG) to go with shooting guard Jalen Suggs (16.2 PPG), all aged 24 or younger. However, their offense needs help, as they ranked 28th with 105.4 points per game and 27th with a 108.9 offensive rating. An athletic scorer/playmaker like Poole could give them the jolt they need.

Additionally, the 2019 first-round pick has worked out with Banchero and has a relationship with several Magic players. In March, he referred to the team as “Michigan University,” as Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Caleb Houstan, and Jett Howard are all fellow alumni. Therefore, he could be a good locker-room fit as well.

Meanwhile, Orlando has draft capital that Washington could use to accelerate its rebuild. Here's a sensible deal for both sides using the Fanspo NBA Trade Machine.

Magic receive:

Jordan Poole

2025 No. 40 overall pick (via PHX)

Wizards receive:

2025 No. 16 overall pick

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Jonathan Isaac

It won't be easy for Washington to land the No. 16 pick for Poole, but his contract gives it leverage. There's no urgent need to deal him right now other than the possibility of landing another 2025 first, which it could use to either select a player or trade up in the draft. However, the club is far from desperate, as it owns the Nos. 6 and 18 picks. If it doesn't get a worthy offer this summer, it can simply wait another year.

On the other hand, Orlando would add a career 16.8 PPG scorer (20.5 this season) to a young core that has made the playoffs twice in a row without him, and could at least become a second-round team with him next year. Shedding Caldwell-Pope and Isaac's salaries would also save it $4.8 million in cap space, putting it just $2.3 million over the first apron.

The Wizards are still searching for a star, but Poole is an appreciating asset they can use to help them draft one sometime over the next year-and-a-half.