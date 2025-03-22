The Orlando Magic secured their 33rd win of the season on Friday night, defeating the Washington Wizards 120-105. Paolo Banchero continued his scoring tear, leading the Magic for the ninth straight game with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal on 11-of-22 shooting. The win helped Orlando maintain its position in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, while the Wizards fell to a league-worst 15-54.

Following the game, Wizards guard Jordan Poole spoke about his connection with Banchero and several familiar faces on the Magic roster.

“Yeah, just me and Paolo worked out once a couple of summers ago leading him into getting drafted,” Poole said. “Just competitive, I love some bump, mix it up sometimes and have some fun – I know a lot of guys on that team over there. It’s basically Michigan University if you look at where all these guys went to school.”

The Magic currently have four players who played collegiately at the University of Michigan: Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, Caleb Houstan, and Jett Howard. Poole, who starred at Michigan for two seasons before declaring for the NBA Draft, has maintained close ties with many of the program’s recent alumni.

Poole finished Friday’s contest with 18 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal while shooting seven-of-13 from the field, including four-of-eight from beyond the arc.

As Wizards rebuild, Jordan Poole’s production and Magic ties spark offseason intrigue

Jordan Poole is currently in his sixth NBA season at age 26 after the Golden State Warriors selected him with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He helped lead the Warriors to the 2022 championship before the team traded him to Washington, where he has spent the past two seasons. Despite the Wizards' struggles, Poole is producing one of the best statistical seasons of his career. He is averaging 20.4 points, a career-high 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 42.2% shooting from the field and a career-best 37.2% from three-point range across 59 games.

With the Magic in search of long-term stability at the point guard position, Poole’s familiarity with much of Orlando’s core could make him a name to watch during the upcoming offseason. The Wizards have committed to a full rebuild, having traded Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline and continuing to stockpile young talent and draft capital.

Poole is in the second year of a four-year, $128 million contract that runs through the 2026-27 season. He is owed $34 million in the final year of the deal. While the price tag is significant, his ability to generate offense could fill a major need for the Magic, who currently rank last in the NBA in both scoring (104.8 points per game) and three-point shooting (31.1% on 10.9 makes per game).

The Magic will return home for a one-game stop against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-26) on Monday night. The Lakers have surged since mid-January, posting a 22-9 record and climbing to the third seed in the Western Conference. Orlando won the first matchup between the two teams in November on a Franz Wagner game-winner, though the Lakers now feature new additions Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith.