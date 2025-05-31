Charles Barkley had a long, successful career in the NBA before retiring in 2000. The former MVP and Hall of Famer began his second career as an NBA analyst with TNT the next season. He has been working alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson ever since.

With the Inside the NBA crew heading over to ESPN next season, Get Up! host Mike Greenberg revealed Barkley's doubts about joining the new network.

According to Greenberg, Barkley's biggest concern is that he will be overworked with ESPN. In the past, Greenberg said that Barkley was more than willing to come onto his show as a guest and talk sports. However, he doesn't want to be pulled in many different directions and have his whole day planned out.

"He does a ton of shows… what he doesn't want is for it to be like, 'Okay, this is your schedule.'" Mike Greenberg on Charles Barkley's reluctance to be on ESPN shows when Inside the NBA makes the transition next season. (via @awfulannouncing)

“Charles(Barkley), it has been my experience with him, he loves talking about sports,” Mike Greenberg said. “He does a ton of shows. I think what he doesn't want is for it to be like ‘Okay, this is your schedule. You're gonna do this show and then this show and then this show, this is what you're gonna to do.' I think that's what he doesn't want.”

As a personality, Barkley is extremely popular in the basketball world, even if not all of his fans like him. He, O'Neal, and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew have had a wild amount of success. The show has won 19 Sports Emmy Awards, and Barkley has won five awards as an analyst.

While Barkley had a lucrative career in the NBA, his second job has become what casual fans know him from. With Inside the NBA transitioning over to ESPN, Barkley and the others will be in a new environment.

As long as Barkley's schedule is not too cramped, Inside the NBA has a great chance to succeed, despite past concerns.