Kevin Thomas wasn’t just a stagehand for Inside the NBA—he was family. A longtime presence behind the scenes, Thomas brought heart, humor, and unforgettable moments to the set, occasionally stepping in front of the camera and endearing himself to viewers.

His passing earlier this week left a noticeable void, and on Thursday night, the show honored him with a heartfelt tribute. Surrounded by the entire crew, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal shared memories and emotions, celebrating the life of a man whose impact went far beyond the studio floor.

Inside the NBA has long been known for its sharp analysis and unfiltered humor, and Thursday’s tribute made it clear just how much Kevin Thomas contributed to that unique blend. A highlight reel showcased his on-screen moments in various skits, reminding fans of the laughter he brought behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

Thomas spent more than 30 years working behind the scenes at Inside the NBA, but to everyone involved, he was far more than just a crew member—he was family. During a moving segment on NBA Tip-Off, Ernie Johnson struggled to find the words as he reflected on Thomas’ warmth and wit.

As Johnson tried to speak, clearly emotional, the entire studio crew gathered around him, offering silent support. It was a powerful reminder of just how deeply Thomas touched the lives of those around him through his humor and unwavering kindness.

The Inside the NBA family mourns the passing of Kevin Thomas, an incredible and loved member of our team. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/aPIbOSoDI4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2025

“You're looking at the ‘Inside the NBA' crew, the closest you can get to a family inside of the workplace. Our family is hurting tonight because we lost a brother of ours,” remarked Johnson. “Kevin Thomas was one of the stagehands at Studio J for 30 years. He was one great teammate.”

The Inside the NBA crew's message to Kevin Thomas

The show honored Thomas by replaying some of his most unforgettable on-air moments—like the time he sanded Shaquille O'Neal’s nails or jokingly wrestled with the former Lakers star during a segment. As the footage rolled, laughter mixed with grief.

Ernie Johnson, overwhelmed by emotion, quietly said, “Memories are flooding us,” before falling silent. Sensing the weight of the moment, Charles Barkley gently stepped in to carry the conversation as the studio paid tribute to a man who brought joy behind the camera and on screen for decades.

“I admired him and respected him. The people behind us do all the heavy lifting for the show. The world is a sadder place because Kevin's not here,” Barkley added.

Shaquille O’Neal spoke with heartfelt emotion about his bond with Kevin Thomas, calling him “my guy” and emphasizing how much Thomas meant to him personally.

“Kevin was a great man,” O'Neal said. “Everybody behind him was great. This is my first job. And, you know, seeing these people for the last 12 years…So condolences go out to him and his family, but (he) will definitely be missed. We're all hurting today, and I pray for his family.”