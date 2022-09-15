NBPA exec’s stern demand to Adam Silver calls for Robert Sarver’s head on a spike

NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio is now speaking out as well to address Adam Silver and the NBA’s seemingly light punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation exposed his past racist remarks and inappropriate behavior towards female employees. The toxic workplace culture he has established has also been thrown into focus, with the report saying he yelled and cursed at his employees before.

Tremaglio criticized the NBA for their rather weak punishment on Sarver, as she emphasized that the Suns boss shouldn’t even be an executive in the NBA ever again.

“Mr. Sarver’s reported actions and conduct are horrible and have no place in our sport or any workplace for that matter,” Tremaglio said in a statement, via Marc J. Spears of ESPN. “Additionally, the investigation confirmed that Mr. Sarver’s deplorable behavior did not just come to light in November 2021. In fact, the report indicated Mr. Sarver’s long history of inappropriate conduct, including racial and gender insensitivity, misogyny and harassment. All issues that led to a toxic work environment for well over a decade.

“I have made my position known to Adam Silver regarding my thoughts on the extent of the punishment, and strongly believe that Mr. Sarver should never hold a managerial position within our league again.”

Tamika Tremaglio echoed the same sentiments from others players. Earlier on Wednesday, LeBron James took the same stance and pointed out that there is no place in the NBA for such behavior.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward said that the punishment given to Robert Sarver “isn’t right,” suggesting that the league should have taken a stronger stance on the issue.

Adam Silver has since defended the decision on Sarver’s punishment, though more NBA players are expected to air their displeasure over it. Suns star Chris Paul himself has also spoken out about the controversy.