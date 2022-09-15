Chris Paul isn’t staying silent. The Phoenix Suns point guard finally spoke out on the allegations and subsequent punishment handed down to the man who cuts his checks in Robert Sarver.

The NBA has been rocked the Sarver news following previous allegations made over workplace misconduct that spanned over several years. The public clamor along with opinions from those directly involved with the Suns organization have largely skewed towards the belief the punishment – a full-year suspension plus a $10 million fine – was not enough given the gravity of the infractions.

Add Chris Paul to the list of voices claiming the same, with the All-Star pointing out that the sanctions “fell short” given the “atrocious” behavior that’s been exhibited by Sarver directly and the palpable in the workplace environment he fostered.

Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated. — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 15, 2022

I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected. — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 15, 2022

It’s no surprise to hear Chris Paul speaking publicly on the matter. Not only is he the veteran leader of the very Suns that Robert Sarver owns, but he’s also the former president of the National Basketball Players Association.

This is also far from his first rodeo. CP3 seems to have nothing but bad luck when it comes to team owners after going through a similar ordeal with the Los Angeles Clippers less than a decade ago.

One huge difference was that Clippers owner Donald Sterling was forced to relinquish his team and was barred from any involvement with the NBA with a lifetime ban, paving the way for Steve Ballmer to take over. In a year’s time, Robert Sarver will be back in NBA circles.