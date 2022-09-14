Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to let the NBA know he is not happy with how they handled the situation with regards to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

To recall, Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation revealed the racist remarks he said in the past, as well as the inappropriate and toxic workplace culture he has established in the organizations he leads. According to reports, he used the “N-word” multiple times in the past, as well as “engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees.”

Additionally, Sarver was found to treat employees harshly by “yelling and cursing at them.”

After reading the details of the investigation, James took to Twitter to criticize the NBA for what he deemed as a light punishment for the Suns boss. James emphasized that “there is no place” in the NBA for that kind of behavior, suggesting the Adam Silver and co. should have taken a stronger stance on the matter.

“Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior,” James wrote.

“I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it.”

Many others have called out for the league to oust Robert Sarver from his ownership amid the controversy. Besides there’s already a precedent with former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. However, Silver has since answered that the two cases are different. The NBA Commissioner also pointed out that he doesn’t have the “right to take away his team.”

For what it’s worth, it’s understandable where LeBron James and many others are coming from. By letting Sarver simply serve a one-year suspension and pay $10 million–an amount that he can definitely afford as an owner of a billion-dollar franchise–they might be setting a wrong precedent for others.

It remains to be seen if the NBA will further take action on the issue, but based on the reactions so far, what is currently happening is not a good look for them.