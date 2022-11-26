Published November 26, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Coaches are always looking for an edge on their opponents, and that includes North Carolina State head football coach Dave Doeren. While many coaches like to play the “us against them” card when preparing to face a key opponent, Doeren may have taken it a step too far when he met with ESPN broadcasters prior to the Wolfpack’s game against archrival North Carolina.

My goodness this quote from Dave Doeren on UNC during the ESPN broadcast. This is what NC State fans want to hear from Salty Dave. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/FLadZogu0a — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) November 25, 2022

Doeren’s feelings about North Carolina were quite revealing to the broadcast team. “They don’t like us, we hate them,” ESPN reported. “We’re blue collar; they’re elitist. Their coaches talk down to us and they talk behind our backs.”

Doeren was apparently talking about North Carolina head coach Mack Brown.

Doeren’s words inspired the Wolfpack to play one of their best games of the year against the Tar Heels. Christopher Dunn kicked a 21-yard field goal in the second overtime as North Carolina State registered a 30-27 upset over their ACC rival.

North Carolina State was led by quarterback Ben Finley, who completed 27 of 40 passes for 271 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in his first start for the Wolfpack. Devin Carter had a big receiving day, catching 6 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

The win came after North Carolina State had dropped its last two games to Boston College and Louisville. Doeren’s team appeared to have a much tougher matchup against the high-powered Tar Heels, but the Wolf Pack was prepared.

North Carolina has dropped two games in a row prior to Georgia Tech and North Carolina State. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels will face Clemson in the ACC Tittle game December 3.

While the win gave Dave Doeren’s team a lift, his words are likely to linger in upcoming rivalry games with North Carolina.