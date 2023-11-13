NC State's Saniya Rivers led a historic 92-81 win over UConn, breaking a 25-year streak with a career-high 33 points.

In a monumental game, the NC State women's basketball team etched their name in history with a stunning 92-81 victory over UConn, breaking a 25-year winless streak against the storied program. Saniya Rivers, a sophomore transfer from South Carolina, led the charge with an emotional and dominant performance, amassing a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Reflecting on the victory, Rivers highlighted the emotional weight of the moment, attributing her success to her family's sacrifices.

“It was very emotional… my family sacrificed so much for me,” she said in a press conference after the game. “So just to be able to share that moment with them, you know, them being there live with me in the present moment. Just was everything to me.”

Rivers also emphasized the team's focus on chemistry and accountability, crucial factors in their on-court success.

“We hold ourselves accountable. We hold each other,” Rivers said.

Aziaha James played a pivotal role as well, contributing 18 points, including a crucial 3-pointer that propelled an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter. This game wasn't just a regular match; it was a highly anticipated rematch of the 2022 NCAA Elite Eight, where UConn narrowly edged out the Wolfpack. The victory was sweet revenge for NC State, turning the tables in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Reynolds Coliseum.

Despite UConn's strong performance from preseason All-American Paige Bueckers, who scored 27 points, and Aaliyah Edwards with 21, NC State outshined them, particularly in rebounding. UConn's coach Geno Auriemma expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's rebounding efforts, saying, “I think getting rebounds is just an attitude, and we’ve got a [poor] attitude toward rebounding.”

The victory marked NC State's first top-5 win as an unranked team since December 2016 and the most points UConn has conceded in a regular game since 2001. Looking forward, the Wolfpack, led by Rivers and James, have demonstrated their potential as a formidable duo in college basketball.

Rivers' contribution went beyond her scoring prowess. Her ability to inspire her teammates, particularly the freshmen, was evident.

“We told them last night was your last night being a freshman today when you wake up, you're an upper classman,” Rivers said. “You know, you have to pretend you've been here before and they came out you wouldn't even know they were freshman tonight.”