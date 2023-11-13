Saniya Rivers stars in NC State's historic 92-81 upset over UConn, praised by Geno Auriemma as the game's most dominant player.

In an unexpected turn of events, North Carolina State's Saniya Rivers led her team to a stunning victory over the No. 2 Huskies, leaving UConn Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma commending her as “the most dominant player on the floor today.”

Rivers, in an impressive display of skill, notched a career-high 33 points along with 10 rebounds, contributing significantly to the Wolfpack’s 92-81 win.

Rivers' remarkable performance was a key factor in NC State's first victory over the Huskies in over 25 years. Demonstrating versatility and strength, the 6-foot-1 guard, a sophomore transfer from South Carolina, excelled in various roles – from shooting over defenders to playmaking and attacking the basket. Her stats also included five assists, three blocks, and three steals in a game-leading 38 minutes.

“I just knew I had to show up today for my teammates,” Rivers said, via Aaron Beard of the Associated Press. “Whether it was scoring, on the defensive end, giving assists to my teammates, it didn’t matter.”

Aziaha James played an important role, adding 18 points for NC State (2-0), including a crucial corner 3-pointer that ignited an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter, helping NC State to solidify a 14-point lead.

This game was a highly anticipated rematch of the 2022 NCAA Elite Eight, where UConn, backed by a home crowd, narrowly defeated the top-seeded Wolfpack in double overtime. The rematch drew an enthusiastic, packed crowd to Reynolds Coliseum, with the Wolfpack finally turning the tables on their storied rivals.

For UConn, preseason All-American Paige Bueckers scored 27 points, and Aaliyah Edwards added 21. Despite their efforts, NC State outperformed them, especially in rebounding, an area where Geno Auriemma sees a significant need for improvement.

“I think getting rebounds is just an attitude, and we’ve got a (expletive) attitude toward rebounding, because it’s hard work,” Auriemma said. “It’s hard work, and everybody’s got to be engaged in it.”

The Huskies, who opened their season with a commanding win against Dayton, faced a setback as they struggled to match NC State's intensity. Bueckers, returning from a knee injury, acknowledged her need for improvement in conditioning and game rhythm.

“I’m still getting my conditioning and game rhythm back, getting playing under my belt,” Bueckers said. “But I feel fine, great physically. Just got to be better.”

Picked to finish eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, NC State, led by Rivers and James, demonstrated their potential as a formidable duo. The victory also marked a historical moment, being NC State's first top-5 win as an unranked team since December 2016 and the most points UConn has conceded in a regulation game since 2001.

The Huskies will host No. 14 Maryland on Thursday, while NC State prepares to play Elon on Wednesday.