The Alabama Crimson Tide lit up the nets in their Sweet 16 matchup against the BYU Cougars in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Alabama scored 113 points against the Cougars defense, getting whatever shot they desired as they were efficient throughout the night. They shot 53% from the field, including 49% from beyond the arc. With this accuracy, they knocked down 25 3-pointers as it proved too much for BYU to come back from.

As a result, they made NCAA Tournament history with their shooting display from downtown. They now hold the record for most 3-pointers made in any NCAA Tournament game, according to Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde.

Not only is it an NCAA Tournament single game record, but only one team has ever made more in a win over a Division I opponent. This happened in 2017 for Davidson against Charleston Southern, per Jared Berson.

ALABAMA SETS THE RECORD FOR MOST THREES IN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

What's next for Alabama after win vs BYU

It marks a huge win for the Alabama Crimson Tide, trying to reach the Final Four for the second straight year.

Despite the offensive explosion on Thursday night, only four players scored in double-digits for Alabama. Mark Sears was dominant with a stat line of 34 points and eight assists. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 10-of-16 from three. Aden Holloway came next with 23 points, Chris Youngblood put up 19 points, while Clifford Omoruyi provided 10 points and six rebounds.

Alabama improved to a 28-8 overall record, having gone 13-5 in SEC Play. They average 90.8 points on 48.6% shooting from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 9.8 points per game.

Following Thursday's win over BYU, the 2-seed Crimson Tide will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Duke Blue Devils or Arizona Wildcats in the Elite Eight on Saturday.