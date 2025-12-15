Bo Nix didn’t just torch the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. He also peeled back the curtain on the relationship fueling Denver’s stunning rise. The Broncos’ 34-26 Week 15 trumph capped an 11-game winning streak and clinched a playoff berth. Nix credited head coach Sean Payton for empowering him to play freely, competitively, and authentically. That bond has transformed Denver into one of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.

Nix was at his best against Green Bay. He threw four touchdown passes and commanded the offense with calm efficiency. Afterward, he offered candid praise for Payton’s approach.

“I appreciate Coach for letting me be my authentic self and for letting me be competitive,” Nix said. “And he hasn’t taken that fire away from me, and I think together we’re working really well off each other.”

The Week 15 victory wasn’t without adversity, of course. Denver trailed at halftime before flipping the script with a dominant second half. Nix sparked it with precise strikes to Courtland Sutton and Michael Bandy. It was also sustained by steady defensive pressure. The Broncos improved to 12-2. They dropped Green Bay to 7-7 and further tightened the AFC playoff picture.

More broadly, Denver’s 2025 season has become a blueprint for how coaching alignment can unlock a quarterback’s strengths. Payton’s willingness to adapt, combined with Nix’s competitiveness and poise, has pushed the Broncos to the top of the AFC West and into legitimate Super Bowl contention. With the offense humming and belief firmly in place, Denver’s surge looks increasingly sustainable. Of course, Nix and Payton's connection is a major driver of the Broncos' success.