As Alabama basketball's Charles Bediako made his on-court return that has been talked about tremendously in the sports world, it came in a 79-73 loss as the No. 17 Crimson Tide hosted unranked Tennessee. Though Bediako's return to the Alabama basketball team remains controversial, due to his having some NBA time in the G League, head coach Nate Oats would speak on the 23-year-old's first game back.

Consequently, in the loss to the Volunteers, Bediako recorded 25 minutes off the bench, scoring 13 points on five of six shooting from the field to go along with three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Oats would say after the game that Bediako “was good,” especially in how he “meshed” with the team, though he wanted to see more rebounds grabbed.

“I thought he was good,” Oats said, according to the Crimson Tide's official YouTube page. “I thought he meshed well with our guys early, I thought Labaron found him on some lobs. He got the dunk to start. His first block, it was great. He hit that little slip on the underneath out of bounds. For a guy that’s only been here a few days to fit in with the team… I thought he was good…He's got to get a few more rebounds for us. And he knows it.”

Charles Bediako on how good Alabama basketball is

While the situation with Bediako and his return to the Alabama basketball program will continue to be talked about, the focus for the player and Oats is on bringing him in to gel well and accomplish success this season. Talking about the loss, Bediako would speak highly of the Crimson Tide in his post-game press conference, even saying in an interview with Yea-Alabama.com that he believes the program “can win it all.”

“None of us are gonna let this one game define us or the rest of our season,” Bediako said. “We’re really good, we’ve just got to put the pieces together.”

At any rate, Bediako and Alabama look to bounce back as the next opportunity is on Tuesday night against Missouri.