Tommy Lloyd provided an optimistic message about the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats' national championship chances in the Big 12 following their 73-66 upset win over the No. 2 Houston Cougars on Saturday afternoon.

Lloyd is going through the fifth season of his head coaching career with the Wildcats. He has done excellent at elevating the program to serious postseason contention, hoping to get them to the national championship game. Their incredible win over Houston marked a big step in the right direction for Arizona.

Lloyd reflected on the win after the game, via SportsTalk 790. The victory allowed the Wildcats to take over the top spot in the Big 12 standings, but Lloyd delivered a statement that shows it may not even matter if his squad wins the regular-season title or not.

“I told our guys – obviously we want to win the Big 12. But what's really cool about being in the Big 12 is you can take second or third in the Big 12 and still win the national championship,” Lloyd said.

How Tommy Lloyd, Arizona performed against Houston

Tommy Lloyd has the determination to get his Arizona Wildcats to the national championship level. Taking down the likes of Houston, who made the national championship game last season, it marks significant development for his squad moving forward.

Three players scored in double-digits for Arizona in the win. Anthony Dell'Orso stunned everyone with his explosive performance off the bench, finishing with 22 points, four steals and three rebounds. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Arizona improved to a 25-2 overall record on the season, going 12-2 in its Big 12 matchups so far. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Cougars and the Iowa State Cyclones.

The No. 4 Wildcats will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Baylor Bears as tip-off will take place on Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.