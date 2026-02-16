Arizona basketball began last week as the only undefeated Power Four program in the country. Now, the Wildcats have two losses and are waiting to hear back on the status of standout freshman Koa Peat. Fortunes have quickly changed in Tucson, and the latest AP Poll reflects as much. Tommy Lloyd's team falls from No. 1 to No. 4 in the top-25 rankings.

Arizona lost on the road to a Kansas squad that was without potential No. 1 pick Darryn Peterson on Monday and then dropped a tough one in overtime to Texas Tech on Saturday. Allen Fieldhouse is one of the rowdiest environments in the sport, and the Red Raiders are capable and incredibly resilient, so these recent setbacks should not significantly threaten the Wildcats' legitimacy. The Peat news could be a different story, however.

Article Continues Below

The 19-year-old forward suffered a lower-leg injury and played only 11 minutes against Texas Tech. Lloyd does not yet have a concrete update to share, but fans are obviously concerned. Although Arizona has other dependable players like leading scorer Brayden Burries (also a freshman) and the clutch Jaden Bradley, Peat offers strength and versatility that is difficult to replace. Hopefully, he will make a swift recovery.

Considering everything surrounding the program's recent shortcomings, a No. 4 ranking seems reasonable. There are a couple of other notable developments to come out of the AP Poll.

Preseason No. 1 Purdue surged back into the top-10 after earning road wins versus Nebraska and Iowa. The No. 7 Boilermakers still have their share of detractors, but they look like a true Big Ten title contender once again. Fans might also have to put Wisconsin in that category after Nick Boyd and company beat top-10 teams Illinois and Michigan State in a four-day span. The Badgers continue to rise to the occasion, and now they are rising up the rankings after grabbing the No. 24 spot in the poll.