For the first few months of the season, Arizona basketball seemed nearly unbeatable. The Wildcats raced out to a 23-0 start and the No. 1 ranking in the country despite facing a number of tough tests in the non-conference and the first half of a challenging Big 12 slate.

In the last week, adversity finally struck for Tommy Lloyd and company. The Wildcats picked up their first loss of the season on Monday night against a Kansas team that was without Darryn Peterson. Then, on Saturday, Texas Tech came to Tucson and got a big win while Arizona star Koa Peat sat out most of the game with a leg injury.

Following the 78-75 overtime loss to the Red Raiders, Lloyd talked about the injury to his star freshman and expressed uncertainty about when he might be ready to get back on the floor, via Brian Pederson of Arizona Desert Swarm.

“We’re gonna figure it out. It’s a lower leg deal,” Lloyd said of the injury. “I know (trainer Justin Kokoskie) and the doctors are on it and I’m sure they’ll do some testing and we’ll figure out where it’s at. But I don’t have anything other than that.”

Lloyd also insisted that Arizona still had enough to win against Texas Tech without Peat, which seemed to be true. Tobe Awaka stepped in at the four and did an admirable job, even against a tough Red Raiders front court led by superstar JT Toppin. However, the Wildcats will want to have Peat back and healthy for the stretch run this season as they chase a championship.

As for when that may be, Arizona isn't exactly sure yet. Lloyd and company will be back on the floor on Wednesday night when No. 22 BYU comes to town, and at the moment it's unclear whether Peat will be able to go.

“I don’t know for sure but yeah, there’s a chance (he could be out,” Lloyd said.

Peat is a potential one-and-done prospect and could be a lottery pick this summer if he declares. So far this season, he is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.2% from the field in just 27 minutes per game. Arizona has a championship-level team, but having Peat in the lineup is an integral part of that and it will need him healthy to reach those heights.