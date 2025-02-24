The 2024-25 NCAA season has been a disappointing one for the Arizona State Wildcats and head coach Bobby Hurley. The Sun Devils are 13-14 overall and 4-12 in Big 12 Conference play. To make matters worse for Arizona State, leading scorer BJ Freeman was recently dismissed from the program following a one-game suspension earlier this season, as per Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com.

BJ Freeman being dismissed from the program actually comes as Arizona State upset Kansas State, 66-54. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Sun Devils. BJ Freeman was suspended for one game by the team back on Feb. 9. He did not appear in the Sun Devils' win over Kansas State.

The last game Freeman played in was Arizona State's loss to Houston on Feb. 18. He finished that game with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists in about 29 minutes of play. He shot 5-of-11 from the field, 2-of-7 from the three-point line and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Freeman was in his first season with the Sun Devils after entering the transfer portal during the offseasons. He played his first two seasons of NCAA basketball with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Prior to that, he played at Dodge City Community College.

This season, Freeman had appeared in 25 games for Arizona State, including 22 starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He had been averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 42.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 35.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Freeman tested the NBA Draft waters after the 2023-24 season, but opted to return to school while simultaneously entering the transfer portal.

This is Hurley's 10th season as head coach of the Sun Devils. During his tenure, he's had four winning seasons and has led Arizona State to three NCAA Tournament appearances. They have never advanced past the first round though under Hurley.