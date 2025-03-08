Arizona State women's basketball head coach Natasha Adair has been fired amid a brutal season for the team, according to freelance reporter Jeff Metcalfe. The Sun Devils went 10-22 on the season but had a promising run in the Big 12 tournament.

Following an 82-75 win against Cincinnati, the team lost against Iowa State the very next day. The 96-88 loss was the beginning of the end for Adair. The team had a 29-62 record during her three seasons, and never made the NCAA tournament.

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini issued a statement about the firing and his appreciation for Adair's efforts.

“We appreciate coach Natasha Adair’s leadership and professionalism in guiding Sun Devil women’s basketball over the past three seasons,” Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini said in a statement.

“She and her staff built meaningful connections throughout the Valley, and we respect how she represented ASU during her time in Tempe. A national search for the next leader of our program will begin immediately.”

Replacing former head coach Charli Turner Thorne is no easy task. The latter was the winningest head coach in Arizona State women's basketball history. Not to mention, she consistently led the team to the tournament and was one of the best coaches in the country.

Arizona State women's basketball is different without Natasha Adair

Although Adair's combined 29-62 record isn't appealing, she didn't have much help from the university. There was minimal NIL funding, as well as no major moves in the transfer portal.

However, she coached with heart and grit. For instance, the shock in the Big 12 tournament was indicative of her leadership as a coach.

Players like Ty Skinner raved about Adair and her impact as a coach, mentor, and as a human being. Still, Arizona State wants to propel themselves into legitimacy after being not totally relevant for years.

After all, Arizona State basketball alum James Harden made a 6-figure NIL donation to the university. Not to mention, the football program is on a roll as well. They won the Big 12 championship and went to the Peach Bowl.

Rossini wants the winning standard in all the major sports. Despite Adair's contributions as a leader, the record wasn't enough evidence to keep her around.

The university will conduct a national head coaching search for the upcoming season. Some names to watch for could be Turner Thorne's former assistant, Nikki Blue.

Also, Arizona State women's basketball alum Briann January could be another name. Furthermore, Molly Miller might be the big splash hire if they can land it.

At the end of the day, the program is flipping the script and wanting to enter an era of consistent winning, something that didn't happen with Adair.