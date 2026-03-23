The Toronto Raptors (39-31) need healthy players for the final stretch of the regular season, and possibly beyond. Markelle Fultz wants another chance, possibly his final one, to prove he can be an impactful NBA contributor. Starting now, both parties will try to help each other accomplish their respective goals. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is signing a 10-day contract with the team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

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Earlier in March, Fultz joined the Raptors 905, Toronto's G League affiliate, so there was always a possibility he could snag a slot on the NBA roster.