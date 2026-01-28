The Arkansas Razorbacks continued to validate their long-term vision Tuesday night, earning a composed road win that showcased the promise of their freshman backcourt under pressure.

Arkansas entered Norman ranked No. 15 and facing a hostile environment vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. The matchup demanded late-game execution and trust at the guard position, and the Razorbacks responded with poise, closing out an 83–79 victory inside a noisy Lloyd Noble Center.

The defining sequence arrived in the final minute. With Arkansas trailing by one, Darius Acuff Jr. attacked the rim and converted a go-ahead and-one with 21.2 seconds remaining. Moments later, Meleek Thomas stepped up to the free-throw line and sealed the four-point win. Together, the freshman duo delivered when the moment demanded it.

Acuff Jr. and Thomas combined for 37 points and 10 assists without committing a turnover. Their efficiency and composure reinforced why Arkansas invested heavily in pairing two elite guards capable of sharing responsibility rather than competing for control.

After the game, head coach John Calipari addressed long-standing skepticism about whether two high-usage freshmen could effectively coexist, offering insight into Arkansas basketball’s core philosophy. His postgame remarks were later shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by The Hoop Herald, a widely followed basketball account, which reinforced the importance of the pairing.

“I had a mother tell me that she couldn’t believe that we are getting Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff to play together. Getting really good players and getting them to play together is what we do.”

The quote carried meaning beyond the final score. Arkansas has faced consistent questions about backcourt balance since landing both five-star guards, and Tuesday’s result offered a direct answer.

The victory pushed the team to 16–5 overall and 6–2 in the SEC, strengthening its tournament resume further as January begins to wind down.

As the Razorbacks navigate a demanding SEC slate, the win reinforced confidence in their approach, proving they can trust youth in critical moments. More than a road victory, it validated Arkansas basketball’s chemistry, balance, and recruiting model built around elite talent thriving together.