Arkansas is coming off a bounce-back victory on Wednesday night. They took care of South Carolina 108-74, but last Saturday, Arkansas was upset by Auburn 95-73. After the game with South Carolina, Calipari spoke about his team's performance, but it was a response about Auburn that got the best reaction.

“Auburn's good, did they win tonight?” Calipari asked the media near the end of his press conference, according to John Nabors of Inside Arkansas. He was informed that Auburn had lost to Missouri, which led to the reaction.

Fantastic ending to John Calipari's Press Conference when he finds out that Auburn lost tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/MpALQcPLVn — John Nabors (@JohnNaborsShow) January 15, 2026

“Alright, I'm out before I say something,” Calipari said after contorting his face trying to hold back his true reaction to the fact that Auburn lost.

Auburn dominated Kentucky on Saturday. After five lead changes in the first five minutes, Auburn took the lead and never gave it back. They held a 15-point lead heading into the halftime break. Kentucky never got it back within ten points, being down by 29 at one point. Auburn went on to win the game 95-73.

Calipari will be even more frustrated when he sees how Auburn played against Missouri. The Tigers started strong, looking similar to the team that beat Kentucky, at one point holding Missouri without a basket for three minutes early in the game. Still, they would give up the lead with 7:26 left to go in the first half, and never be able to get it back. Missouri held a four-point lead heading into the halftime break and went on to win the game by ten.

Arkansas moved to 13-4 after the win over South Carolina. They will get another shot at Auburn at home on February 14. First, they will need to prepare for their next opponent, as the Razorbacks hit the road to face Georgia on Saturday.