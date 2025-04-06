With Auburn's loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament Final Four, Johni Broome's illustrious college basketball career officially came to a close. Though not the result the Tigers hoped for, Broome was still showered with praise by fans after the loss, led by Charles Barkley.

Barkley, who was in attendance for the game, embraced Broome on the court immediately after the loss. The two shared an emotional moment on the court, which Broome spoke about after the fact.

“He thanked me for what I've done for Auburn,” Broome said, via The Auburn Plainsman. “Told me to keep my head high. Coming from a guy who cemented himself in Auburn history, [it] means a lot.”

Broome ended his final collegiate game with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Despite the modest stat line, Broome struggled from the floor all game, hitting just six of his 14 field goal attempts and missing both of his shots from three-point range.

The Final Four loss to Florida ended Broome's third season with Auburn and fifth year of college basketball overall. The 2025 SEC Player of the Year transferred to Bruce Pearl and the Tigers in 2022 after spending his first two seasons at Morehead State. His success over the past three years has Pearl calling him the “most impactful transfer” of all time.

Charles Barkley's relationship with Auburn star Johni Broome

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl hugs former Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley as Auburn Tigers take on USC Trojans at Neville Arena in Final Four
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Broome and Barkley had no connection to one another three years ago, they have formed a mentor-mentee relationship since the former committed to Auburn. Barkley has been a fan of his former team since he last attended the school in 1984.

Over the past two decades, Barkley is known to reach out to and connect with many of Auburn's star players, particularly those who share his former position. As arguably the best center in program history, Broome fit that mold, quickly making him one of Barkley's favorite players.

Barkley will continue to be in Broome's corner as the latter prepares for the 2025 NBA Draft. He is currently projected to be a late-first or early second-round pick.