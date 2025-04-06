Florida basketball now gets its chance to win a third national championship in March Madness. The Gators took down Southeastern Conference rival Auburn 79-73 in San Antonio. Fans couldn't help but be energized for the program and Walter Clayton Jr.

The latter went off in scoring 34 points on a Tigers team that was once No. 1 for most of the season. Clayton chipped away at getting points even when Florida struggled scoring wise in the first half. But the aura got felt inside the Alamo Dome.

“A return to national prominence for the Gators,” CBS Sports play-by-play analyst Ian Eagle said aloud as the final seconds ticked.

But the reactions further sprouted across social media. Including from Florida's X account.

SAID IT'S GREAT TO BE 🗣️#GoGators | Presented by @WellsFargo

A Florida fan account handed Clayton Jr. this title on social media: “The best player in the country.”

Even national basketball insider Sam Vecenie of The Athletic tipped his cap to the Gators.

“Florida winning feels right. Drastically outplayed Auburn in the second half. Totally shut off their water at the point of attack and made it harder to get consistent entries inside defensively,” Vecenie shared on X.

Florida hit attack mode late against Auburn

Florida head coach Todd Golden needed to find a way to get his offense out of an early scoring funk. The Gators trailed by eight to start the second half.

The Gators hit a relentless attack mode to wear down their SEC foe. Florida outscored Auburn 41-27 the rest of the night. Ruben Chinyelu sparked the second half scoring off his jumper. Will Richard then scored the next three points, including from a free throw.

Clayton Jr., though, started soul snatching at the 17:29 mark. He nailed a deep three to cut the Auburn lead to 49-46. Alijah Martin followed with his three. But Clayton Jr. dropped 19 points in less than 20 minutes at San Antonio.

Florida now awaits the Duke-Houston winner and pursue its first national crown since the 2006-07 season.