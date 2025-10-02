The Auburn Tigers were hit with shocking news last month when longtime head coach Bruce Pearl announced his abrupt retirement. His son Steven Pearl is set to take the helm as head coach for the Tigers starting with the 2025-26 season. Although questions arouse as to whether or not any of the players would hit the transfer portal, those concerns were squashed this week when several players, including star guard Tahaad Pettiford, reaffirmed their commitment to Auburn, as per Peter Rauterkus of AL.com.

In addition to Tahaad Pettiford, Keyshawn Hall was another key player who decided to stay at Auburn in the wake of Bruce Pearl’s retirement. Their decision ensures that the Tigers keep some cohesiveness together as they look to offset the key losses they took in the offseason due to the NBA and the transfer portal.

Pettiford is on deck to have a strong 2025-26 season as one of the top options on the Tigers’ roster. Pettiford had originally declared for the NBA Draft, but opted to return to Auburn for his sophomore season. Whenever he does decide to keep his name in the draft, he is projected as a first round pick.

He made a major impact last season as a freshman, helping power Auburn’s run to the Final Four. He appeared in 38 games, including one start, at a little over 22 minutes per game. Pettiford averaged 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 42.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Pettiford was used as a weapon off the bench during his freshman year, he will almost assuredly be part of the starting lineup during the upcoming season.

Last year, Auburn finished 32-6 overall and reached the Final Four for the second time during Pearl’s tenure as head coach. In 11 years at the helm, Pearl compiled a record of 244-123, and made the NCAA Tournament six times.