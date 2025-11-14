The Purdue Boilermakers' 87-80 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide wasn't just another solid road win for the preseason No. 1 squad, now ranked No.2. It broke records that had stood for more than four decades and set a completely new benchmark in program history.

The Boilermakers knocked off eighth-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa on November 13, a result Chris Forman of Purdue athletics put into proper historical context.

“The win was Purdue's first non-conference road win over a top-10 team since Dec. 4, 1982, at #7 Louisville (89-83),” Forman said, via Andy Katz of NCAA and Turner Sports. “It was Purdue's first non-conference road win between two top-10 teams ever.”

In the entire history of Purdue basketball, the program had never won a nonconference game on the road when both teams were ranked in the top 10. The matchup also marked the first top-10 versus top-10 game of the 2025-26 season, putting the Boilermakers' accomplishment on the national stage from the opening tip.

Braden Smith delivered a masterclass with 29 points, pouring in 21 after halftime when the game hung in the balance. Trey Kaufman-Renn made his season debut count with 19 points and 15 rebounds, giving Purdue the interior presence it needed.

The rebounding margin told the real story. Purdue outrebounded Alabama 52-28, securing 19 offensive rebounds that extended possessions and wore down the Crimson Tide's defense. Alabama kept it close by draining 16 three-pointers, but couldn't overcome the physical beating they took inside. The game was tied at 80-80 with under two minutes left before Purdue finished on a 7-0 run.

The victory pushed Purdue to 3-0 and extended their winning streak over Alabama to three straight seasons. Matt Painter's squad is now 12-5 in AP top-10 matchups during his tenure. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats called his team's rebounding performance “embarrassing” after the loss.

For a program adjusting to life without Zach Edey, this historic road win proves the Boilermakers remain a legitimate national championship contender.