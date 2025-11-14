BYU basketball is set to face UConn soon, but before then, they received some news about Kennard Davis Jr., who was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash in Provo, Utah, according to local police. Davis was transported to the police station and charged with driving under the influence. The vehicle was impounded, and Davis was treated for minor injuries.

The other person involved in the crash did not suffer any injuries that needed them to be transported to the hospital, according to Janna-Lee Holland, who is the public information officer for the Provo police.

Since BYU is a flagship school of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Davis could suffer severe consequences. Their honor code states that every student must make “a personal commitment to abstain, both on and off campus, from alcoholic beverages, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, and substance abuse.” A student who violates the codes could suffer penalties “up to and including dismissal from the university or termination of employment.”

Davis is a starter for BYU and is averaging 9.0 points per game so far this season. He didn't play in their latest game against Delaware because of a leg injury, but head coach Kevin Young said that he would be fine moving forward.

He's supposed to be a key player for BYU, and Young noted that the reason they got off to a slow start against Delaware was that they didn't have Davis to set the tone.

“I'm concerned with all of our guys when they have any kind of injury because you want a clean bill of health,” Young said. “I do think [Davis] could have played. I was telling the coaches after that [game] it's amazing when you take one guy out what it does to the team. He's such a [huge part of our team] because of his toughness, his size, his defensive versatility. I think, for me, it made us all probably appreciate him even more.”