Tom Izzo wasn't interested in sugarcoating things after Michigan State's 79-60 win over San Jose State on Thursday night. The pattern is becoming familiar for the Hall of Fame coach, who recently called the Arkansas Razorbacks matchup “scary” following a narrow 69-66 escape just days earlier.

In the postgame press conference, Izzo made his feelings clear about where Michigan State stands heading into their schedule this season.

“Oh man, if we play like this, we're gonna get killed. You think that's coach speak? I don't really care. Here, let me, look me in the eye. If we play like this, we'll get killed,” Izzo said, via Fox College Hoops.

The blunt assessment came even as Michigan State improved to 3-0 on the season. Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper each posted 17 points, with Kohler grabbing a career-high 18 rebounds to lead the Spartans' dominance on the glass. Jeremy Fears Jr. added 15 points and nine assists while connecting on three triples to provide some perimeter punch.

Michigan State jumped out to a commanding 46-23 halftime lead, but the San Jose State Spartans opened the second half with an 8-0 run. The visitors eventually trimmed the deficit to 10 points before Michigan State regained control down the stretch. Kur Teng chipped in 10 points as Michigan State held a 45-26 rebounding advantage.

Izzo's focus remains squarely on fixing the issues that plagued his team against San Jose State. The Spartans shot under 25 percent from three-point range and allowed far too much second-half momentum to slip away. Those problems could prove costly against a Kentucky squad with far more firepower.

Off the court, the program continues building for the future. Michigan State recently landed a massive commitment from four-star guard Jasiah Jervis, adding to an impressive 2026 recruiting class that already includes Carlos Medlock Jr. and Julius Avent.

Michigan State has the pieces to compete at the highest level this season. Whether they can put it all together before facing Kentucky will determine if Izzo's dire prediction becomes reality or just another motivational tactic from one of college basketball's legendary coaches.