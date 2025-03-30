Auburn basketball watched top big man Johni Broome go down in scary fashion against Michigan State. Broome showed discomfort in nursing an elbow injury, retreating the locker room. Many on the Tigers' side believed he wouldn't return in this March Madness battle with the last spot in the Final Four on the line.

But along came a wild scene late in the second half. Broome returned — and nailed a three-pointer to put the Tigers back up by double digits.

Broome's three ignited the crowd inside State Farm Arena. He proved the elbow ailment was a non-factor after all, despite watching his fans and teammates gasp for air at the scene. But his return sparked Auburn's 70-64 win to seal the South Region title — and advance on to the Final Four.

Johni Broome a big part of Auburn run

Broome proved to become a prized portal addition for head coach Bruce Pearl and Auburn. Even as a past mid-major talent.

The 22-year-old arrived to the Southeastern Conference school as a former Morehead State forward. He played for the Ohio Valley Conference school between 2020 to 2022. Broome became a double-double machine for the Eagles — averaging 16.8 points per game and collecting 10.5 boards per game.

He eventually jumped into the portal and landed with Pearl and company. Broome has since become one of the faces of this current NCAA Tournament run for Auburn. Plus rose as a major reason behind Auburn's No. 1 ranking during the season. Broome even won praise from rival conference coach Chris Beard during the season.

Broome delivered 18 different games of scoring 20 or more points. That includes dropping 34 on fierce in-state rival Alabama during SEC play despite losing 93-91.

Auburn watched him raise his game another level in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Broome dropped 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds against Michigan in winning that hard-fought Friday contest. He piled 25 points and hauled in 14 rebounds against the Spartans even after the elbow scare.

Broome will now witness the Final Four for the first time in his career. Auburn, meanwhile, will make its second trip to the round of four since 2019.