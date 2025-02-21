ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we turn attention towards this next showdown in the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9 SEC) will visit the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) looking to knock off the nation's consensus championship favorite. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia-Auburn prediction and pick.

The Georgia Bulldogs most recently fell to No. 21 Missouri 87-74. It marked three consecutive losses and four in their last five games. They own three wins over ranked teams this season, but haven't been able to do so since beating No. 17 Oklahoma over a month ago. This would be their biggest win in recent memory.

The Auburn Tigers last defeated Arkansas 67-60 for their third consecutive win. While they lost a previous meeting against No. 6 Florida, it's been their only loss in their last 18 games. Heading into this one, they're the clear-cut best team in the nation and will be on upset watch as they are in every game moving forward.

Here are the Georgia-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Auburn Odds

Georgia: +18.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +1400

Auburn: -18.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Auburn

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Georgia Bulldogs started off the season hot at 14-2 with ranked wins over No. 6 Kentucky and No. 17 Oklahoma, but they haven't been able to sustain the pace and have effectively fallen off a cliff at 2-8 since then. They still have No. 2 Florida in the following game after this meeting, so the Bulldogs will have to remain focused on executing their game plan staying composed through this upcoming stretch. While they've lost their last three games against Auburn, they've managed to going 2-1 against the spread and 6-4 ATS over their last 10 meetings.

Still, they haven't been playing well as of late, covering the spread in just one of their last five games. Freshman big man Asa Newell notched 23 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in a dominant performance their last time out, so expect him to be the main catalyst in stopping Auburn's Johni Broome on the other side. They average a solid 36.9 RPG and they'll need every bit of it against a stacked interior for the nation's No. 1.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Auburn Tigers held on to beat Arkansas in what was one of their worst offensive performances of the season. They shot just 16.7% from beyond the arc, a massive drop from their 36.5% mark on the season. They also led the two sides in turnovers with 12, uncharacteristic from the 9.2 per game mark they're setting on the season. Still, their defense was able to hang tough and shut Arkansas down the stretch when it mattered most. Still, they weren't able to cover the wide 15.5-point spread and have gone 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

Johni Broome will be the player to watch as he has been all season, but Denver Jones has also picked his scoring up over the last few games and came up big with 16 points in their win over No. 2 Alabama. This team is stacked with NBA potential and they play very well off each other while finding Broome in the paint. Broome has also developed as a consistent passer and does a great job of recognizing the double-team while kicking it to open teammates for high-percentage looks. Expect him to continue his dominant play as he's in for another double-double performance.

Final Georgia-Auburn Prediction & Pick

The Georgia Bulldogs are desperately hoping to find some of their luck from early into the season and given their rough upcoming schedule, this win would certainly be a memorable one if they're able to force Auburn into another poor offensive performance. Their only shot at winning this game on the road, where they've gone just 1-6 both straight-up and ATS, will be to somehow out-rebound the Tigers and capitalize on their second-chance points.

However, that's easier said than done and the Auburn Tigers are 11-1 at home this season. They're also a solid 16-10 ATS on the season while going 7-5 ATS in those games. They've been a powerhouse all season and while their last game certainly wasn't their best showing, they've been known to come back much stronger in returning efforts. I expect to see more of these trends as the Auburn Tigers continue to roll and win this game convincingly at home.

Final Georgia-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -18.5 (-115)