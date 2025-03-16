Hello friends, and welcome to a “Sonny's been stuck on the runway at Tampa International Airport for two hours thanks to lightning” edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints. But hey, I don't want to make this entirely about me, because after five months of college hoops action, we've finally arrived at Selection Sunday, and that's much more important than me being sleep deprived on an airplane after getting about 3 hours last night.

At 6 p.m. ET, the final bracket will be announced and March Madness will officially be underway. You can consider this my best and final guess as to what this bracket will look like! Enjoy the madness!

South Region
1. Auburn
16. American/Alabama State

8. UConn
9. New Mexico

4. Iowa State
13. High Point

5. Clemson
12. Yale

6. UCLA
11. Vanderbilt

3. Texas Tech
14. Troy

7. Saint Mary's
10. Oklahoma

2. St. John's
15. Robert Morris

West Region
1. Florida
16. Norfolk State

8. Memphis
9. Georgia

4. Arizona
13. Grand Canyon

5. Oregon
12. McNeese

6. Louisville
11. UC San Diego

3. Texas A&M
14. Akron

7. Gonzaga
10. Utah State

2. Michigan State
15. Omaha

East Region
1. Duke
16. Mount St. Mary's/Saint Francis

8. Creighton
9. Arkansas

4. Michigan
13. Liberty

5. BYU
12. Texas/Xavier

Related NewsArticle continues below
St. John's head coach Rick Pitino gestures towards campus minister for athletics Richard Rock (not pictured) to down the net after defeating the Creighton Bluejays to win the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.
Why Rick Pitino is ‘proud’ to bring St. John’s first Big East title in 25 years
The Houston Cougars and head coach Kelvin Sampson react after defeating the Arizona Wildcats in the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship game at T-Mobile Center.
Nightmare bracket scenario for Houston basketball in 2025 NCAA Tournament
Florida head coach Todd Golden celebrates their win over Tennessee after the Southeastern Conference tournament championship at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Todd Golden joins Billy Donovan in hitting Florida history

6. Ole Miss
11. Drake

3. Wisconsin
14. Wofford

7. Kansas
10. VCU

2. Alabama
15. Montana

Midwest Region
1. Houston
16. SIU Edwardsville

8. Marquette
9. Mississippi State

4. Kentucky
13. Lipscomb

5. Purdue
12. San Diego State/West Virginia

6. Missouri
11. Colorado State

3. Maryland
14. UNC Wilmington

7. Illinois
10. Baylor

2. Tennessee
15. Bryant

Final Bubble Watch
Last Four Byes: Oklahoma, Utah State, Baylor, Vanderbilt

Last Four In: San Diego State, West Virginia, Texas, Xavier

First Four Out: Indiana, Boise State, North Carolina, Ohio State