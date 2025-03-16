Hello friends, and welcome to a “Sonny's been stuck on the runway at Tampa International Airport for two hours thanks to lightning” edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints. But hey, I don't want to make this entirely about me, because after five months of college hoops action, we've finally arrived at Selection Sunday, and that's much more important than me being sleep deprived on an airplane after getting about 3 hours last night.

At 6 p.m. ET, the final bracket will be announced and March Madness will officially be underway. You can consider this my best and final guess as to what this bracket will look like! Enjoy the madness!

South Region

1. Auburn

16. American/Alabama State

8. UConn

9. New Mexico

4. Iowa State

13. High Point

5. Clemson

12. Yale

6. UCLA

11. Vanderbilt

3. Texas Tech

14. Troy

7. Saint Mary's

10. Oklahoma

2. St. John's

15. Robert Morris

West Region

1. Florida

16. Norfolk State

8. Memphis

9. Georgia

4. Arizona

13. Grand Canyon

5. Oregon

12. McNeese

6. Louisville

11. UC San Diego

3. Texas A&M

14. Akron

7. Gonzaga

10. Utah State

2. Michigan State

15. Omaha

East Region

1. Duke

16. Mount St. Mary's/Saint Francis

8. Creighton

9. Arkansas

4. Michigan

13. Liberty

5. BYU

12. Texas/Xavier

6. Ole Miss

11. Drake

3. Wisconsin

14. Wofford

7. Kansas

10. VCU

2. Alabama

15. Montana

Midwest Region

1. Houston

16. SIU Edwardsville

8. Marquette

9. Mississippi State

4. Kentucky

13. Lipscomb

5. Purdue

12. San Diego State/West Virginia

6. Missouri

11. Colorado State

3. Maryland

14. UNC Wilmington

7. Illinois

10. Baylor

2. Tennessee

15. Bryant

Final Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Oklahoma, Utah State, Baylor, Vanderbilt

Last Four In: San Diego State, West Virginia, Texas, Xavier

First Four Out: Indiana, Boise State, North Carolina, Ohio State