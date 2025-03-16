Hello friends, and welcome to a “Sonny's been stuck on the runway at Tampa International Airport for two hours thanks to lightning” edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints. But hey, I don't want to make this entirely about me, because after five months of college hoops action, we've finally arrived at Selection Sunday, and that's much more important than me being sleep deprived on an airplane after getting about 3 hours last night.
At 6 p.m. ET, the final bracket will be announced and March Madness will officially be underway. You can consider this my best and final guess as to what this bracket will look like! Enjoy the madness!
South Region
1. Auburn
16. American/Alabama State
8. UConn
9. New Mexico
4. Iowa State
13. High Point
5. Clemson
12. Yale
6. UCLA
11. Vanderbilt
3. Texas Tech
14. Troy
7. Saint Mary's
10. Oklahoma
2. St. John's
15. Robert Morris
West Region
1. Florida
16. Norfolk State
8. Memphis
9. Georgia
4. Arizona
13. Grand Canyon
5. Oregon
12. McNeese
6. Louisville
11. UC San Diego
3. Texas A&M
14. Akron
7. Gonzaga
10. Utah State
2. Michigan State
15. Omaha
East Region
1. Duke
16. Mount St. Mary's/Saint Francis
8. Creighton
9. Arkansas
4. Michigan
13. Liberty
5. BYU
12. Texas/Xavier
6. Ole Miss
11. Drake
3. Wisconsin
14. Wofford
7. Kansas
10. VCU
2. Alabama
15. Montana
Midwest Region
1. Houston
16. SIU Edwardsville
8. Marquette
9. Mississippi State
4. Kentucky
13. Lipscomb
5. Purdue
12. San Diego State/West Virginia
6. Missouri
11. Colorado State
3. Maryland
14. UNC Wilmington
7. Illinois
10. Baylor
2. Tennessee
15. Bryant
Final Bubble Watch
Last Four Byes: Oklahoma, Utah State, Baylor, Vanderbilt
Last Four In: San Diego State, West Virginia, Texas, Xavier
First Four Out: Indiana, Boise State, North Carolina, Ohio State