Hello friends, and welcome to the first March edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! Yes, you read that correctly, we're in the month of March, and that means that even with about two weeks until Selection Sunday, the Madness is now officially upon us. To celebrate this, in place of our customary And One! prediction near the end of this column, I've included a Conference Tournament primer which will include predictions for each of the eight conference tournaments that will begin before our next Bracketology update here at ClutchPoints.
So with all of that said, let's not waste any more time. How about we dive into an updated set of Bracketology projections, another deep dive look at the bubble watch — complete with two totally pointless references to The Bee Gees — and the aforementioned Conference Tournament primer?
Bracketology Bracket
Bracketology Breakdown
Top Seeds: Auburn Tigers (South Region), Duke Blue Devils (East Region), Alabama Crimson Tide (Midwest Region), Houston Cougars (West Region)
Multi-Bid Leagues: ACC (3), Big 12 (8), Big East (4), Big Ten (11), Mountain West (3), SEC (13), WCC (2)
Bracketology Bubble Watch
Slated For Auto-Bids, But Not Yet ‘Locks'
New Mexico Lobos – 22-6 overall, 44 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Nevada, vs. UNLV
VCU Rams – 23-5 overall, 29 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Duquesne, vs. Dayton
UC San Diego Tritons – 24-4 overall, 34 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: vs. Long Beach State, at UC Davis
Drake Bulldogs – 25-3, 59 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament
McNeese State Cowboys – 22-6 overall, 61 NET Ranking
-Remaining Game: at Stephen F. Austin
Creighton Bluejays – 20-9 overall, 39 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Seton Hall, vs. Butler
Vanderbilt Commodores – 20-9 overall, 37 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: vs. Arkansas, at Georgia
Utah State Aggies – 23-6 overall, 38 NET Ranking
-Remaining Game: vs. Air Force
Baylor Bears – 16-12 overall, 32 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at TCU, vs. Houston
Last Four Byes
San Diego State Aztecs – 19-7 overall, 50 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at UNLV, vs. Nevada
Georgia Bulldogs – 18-11 overall, 33 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at South Carolina, vs. Vanderbilt
Indiana Hoosiers – 18-11 overall, 55 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Oregon, vs. Ohio State
West Virginia Mountaineers – 17-12 overall, 48 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Utah, vs. UCF
Last Four In
Arkansas Razorbacks – 17-12 overall, 47 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Vanderbilt, vs. Mississippi State
Ohio State Buckeyes – 16-13 overall, 36 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: vs. Nebraska, at Indiana
Oklahoma Sooners – 17-12 overall, 52 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: vs. Missouri, at Texas
Nebraska Cornhuskers – 17-12 overall, 57 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Ohio State, vs. Iowa
First Four Out
Xavier Musketeers – 19-10 overall, 49 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Butler, vs. Providence
Boise State Broncos – 20-8 overall, 43 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Air Force, vs. Colorado State
Texas Longhorns – 16-13 overall, 45 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Mississippi State, vs. Oklahoma
North Carolina Tar Heels – 19-11 overall, 42 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Virginia Tech, vs. Duke
Next Four Out
Villanova Wildcats – 18-12 overall, 51 NET Ranking
-Remaining Game: at Georgetown
Wake Forest Demon Deacons – 20-9 overall, 69 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: at Duke, vs. Georgia Tech
Colorado State Rams – 20-9 overall, 58 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: vs. San Jose State, at Boise State
SMU Mustangs – 21-8 overall, 41 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: vs. Syracuse, at Florida State
Cincinnati Bearcats – 17-12 overall, 40 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: vs. Kansas State, at Oklahoma State
George Mason Patriots – 21-7 overall, 75 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: vs. La Salle, at Richmond
Dayton Flyers – 19-9 overall, 71 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: vs. Saint Louis, at VCU
Northwestern Wildcats – 16-13 overall, 54 NET Ranking
-Remaining Games: vs. UCLA, at Maryland
Five Most Intriguing Games of the Next Three Days
Monday March 3rd (ESPN, 9 PM ET) – Kansas at Houston
Tuesday March 4th (ESPN, 9 PM ET) – Auburn at Texas A&M
Tuesday March 4th (ESPN2, 9 PM ET) – BYU at Iowa State
Wednesday March 5th (BTN, 6:30 PM ET) – Maryland at Michigan
Wednesday March 5th (ESPN2, 7 PM ET) – Florida at Alabama
Conference Tournament Primer
Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament
Dates: March 2-9
Top Seed: Lipscomb
Defending Champion: Stetson
The Pick: Lipscomb
Sun Belt Conference Tournament
Dates: March 4-10
Top Seed: South Alabama
Defending Champion: James Madison
The Pick: Arkansas State
Horizon League Tournament
Dates: March 4-11
Top Seed: Robert Morris
Defending Champion: Oakland
The Pick: Cleveland State
Patriot League Tournament
Dates: March 4-12
Top Seed: Bucknell
Defending Champion: Colgate
The Pick: American
Ohio Valley Conference Tournament
Dates: March 5-8
Top Seed: Southeast Missouri State
Defending Champion: Morehead State
The Pick: Little Rock
Big South Conference Tournament
Dates: March 5-9
Top Seed: High Point
Defending Champion: Longwood
The Pick: High Point
Summit League Tournament
Dates: March 5-9
Top Seed: Omaha
Defending Champion: South Dakota State
The Pick: South Dakota State
Northeast Conference Tournament
Dates: March 5-11
Top Seed: CCSU
Defending Champion: Wagner
The Pick: CCSU