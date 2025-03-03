Mar 3, 2025 at 8:19 AM ET

Hello friends, and welcome to the first March edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! Yes, you read that correctly, we're in the month of March, and that means that even with about two weeks until Selection Sunday, the Madness is now officially upon us. To celebrate this, in place of our customary And One! prediction near the end of this column, I've included a Conference Tournament primer which will include predictions for each of the eight conference tournaments that will begin before our next Bracketology update here at ClutchPoints.

So with all of that said, let's not waste any more time. How about we dive into an updated set of Bracketology projections, another deep dive look at the bubble watch — complete with two totally pointless references to The Bee Gees — and the aforementioned Conference Tournament primer?

Bracketology Bracket

Bracketology Breakdown

Top Seeds: Auburn Tigers (South Region), Duke Blue Devils (East Region), Alabama Crimson Tide (Midwest Region), Houston Cougars (West Region)

Multi-Bid Leagues: ACC (3), Big 12 (8), Big East (4), Big Ten (11), Mountain West (3), SEC (13), WCC (2)

Bracketology Bubble Watch

Slated For Auto-Bids, But Not Yet ‘Locks'

New Mexico Lobos – 22-6 overall, 44 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Nevada, vs. UNLV

VCU Rams – 23-5 overall, 29 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Duquesne, vs. Dayton

UC San Diego Tritons – 24-4 overall, 34 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: vs. Long Beach State, at UC Davis

Drake Bulldogs – 25-3, 59 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

McNeese State Cowboys – 22-6 overall, 61 NET Ranking

-Remaining Game: at Stephen F. Austin

You Should Be Dancing

Creighton Bluejays – 20-9 overall, 39 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Seton Hall, vs. Butler

Vanderbilt Commodores – 20-9 overall, 37 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: vs. Arkansas, at Georgia

Utah State Aggies – 23-6 overall, 38 NET Ranking

-Remaining Game: vs. Air Force

Baylor Bears – 16-12 overall, 32 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at TCU, vs. Houston

Last Four Byes

San Diego State Aztecs – 19-7 overall, 50 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at UNLV, vs. Nevada

Georgia Bulldogs – 18-11 overall, 33 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at South Carolina, vs. Vanderbilt

Indiana Hoosiers – 18-11 overall, 55 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Oregon, vs. Ohio State

West Virginia Mountaineers – 17-12 overall, 48 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Utah, vs. UCF

Last Four In

Arkansas Razorbacks – 17-12 overall, 47 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Vanderbilt, vs. Mississippi State

Ohio State Buckeyes – 16-13 overall, 36 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: vs. Nebraska, at Indiana

Oklahoma Sooners – 17-12 overall, 52 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: vs. Missouri, at Texas

Nebraska Cornhuskers – 17-12 overall, 57 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Ohio State, vs. Iowa

First Four Out

Xavier Musketeers – 19-10 overall, 49 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Butler, vs. Providence

Boise State Broncos – 20-8 overall, 43 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Air Force, vs. Colorado State

Texas Longhorns – 16-13 overall, 45 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Mississippi State, vs. Oklahoma

North Carolina Tar Heels – 19-11 overall, 42 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Virginia Tech, vs. Duke

Next Four Out

Villanova Wildcats – 18-12 overall, 51 NET Ranking

-Remaining Game: at Georgetown

Wake Forest Demon Deacons – 20-9 overall, 69 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: at Duke, vs. Georgia Tech

Colorado State Rams – 20-9 overall, 58 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: vs. San Jose State, at Boise State

SMU Mustangs – 21-8 overall, 41 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: vs. Syracuse, at Florida State

Staying Alive

Cincinnati Bearcats – 17-12 overall, 40 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: vs. Kansas State, at Oklahoma State

George Mason Patriots – 21-7 overall, 75 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: vs. La Salle, at Richmond

Dayton Flyers – 19-9 overall, 71 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: vs. Saint Louis, at VCU

Northwestern Wildcats – 16-13 overall, 54 NET Ranking

-Remaining Games: vs. UCLA, at Maryland

Five Most Intriguing Games of the Next Three Days

Monday March 3rd (ESPN, 9 PM ET) – Kansas at Houston

Tuesday March 4th (ESPN, 9 PM ET) – Auburn at Texas A&M

Tuesday March 4th (ESPN2, 9 PM ET) – BYU at Iowa State

Wednesday March 5th (BTN, 6:30 PM ET) – Maryland at Michigan

Wednesday March 5th (ESPN2, 7 PM ET) – Florida at Alabama

Conference Tournament Primer

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Dates: March 2-9

Top Seed: Lipscomb

Defending Champion: Stetson

The Pick: Lipscomb

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Dates: March 4-10

Top Seed: South Alabama

Defending Champion: James Madison

The Pick: Arkansas State

Horizon League Tournament

Dates: March 4-11

Top Seed: Robert Morris

Defending Champion: Oakland

The Pick: Cleveland State

Patriot League Tournament

Dates: March 4-12

Top Seed: Bucknell

Defending Champion: Colgate

The Pick: American

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Dates: March 5-8

Top Seed: Southeast Missouri State

Defending Champion: Morehead State

The Pick: Little Rock

Big South Conference Tournament

Dates: March 5-9

Top Seed: High Point

Defending Champion: Longwood

The Pick: High Point

Summit League Tournament

Dates: March 5-9

Top Seed: Omaha

Defending Champion: South Dakota State

The Pick: South Dakota State

Northeast Conference Tournament

Dates: March 5-11

Top Seed: CCSU

Defending Champion: Wagner

The Pick: CCSU