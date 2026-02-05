BYU has had some impressive wins this year, led by star player AJ Dybantsa. This has put BYU in the conversation as a March Madness contender. The Cougars just fell victim to a major upset, falling to Oklahoma State 99-92, handing the Cougars their fifth loss of the season.

While head coach Kevin Young was not happy with the upset loss, it was the student section's chants that drew his ire after the game, according to Jackson Payne of Deseret News.

“There were some ‘F The Mormons' chants tonight by the student section that I heard. It was a great win for Oklahoma State University. I think their fans should be proud, but it would be great if some class was warranted,” Young said in his post-game press conference.

Young has been clear about his Mormon faith in the past as well, and is related to Bringam Young. He is the great-great-great-great-grandson of Lorenzo Young, brother of BYU namesake Brigham Young.

Article Continues Below

“I got four small kids at home, I'm a Mormon, and when I go home, they're going to ask me about it, the same way they asked me about it last year at Arizona,” Young added.

This is also not the first time that BYU has been the subject of derogatory chants. This past September, Colorado football fans directed derogatory chants at BYU players, prompting the university to issue a public apology and be fined. The chants also happened last year when BYU Basketball visited Arizona.

“There's too much hate in the world to be saying stuff like that. We've got enough problems in our world without going after people's religion and beliefs. … This stuff is unwarranted … And it's just disappointing,” Young concluded his comments with.

The loss dropped BYU to 17-5 on the season, but it could still get a solid seed in the NCAA Tournament. They get a chance to rebound from the upset on Saturday as BYU hosts Houston