The 2025 BYU football team has started the season playing well and is coming off a very close win against Colorado on the road in Boulder, where they won 24-21. The 2025 Colorado football team has struggled in comparison, but was right there with the Cougars. Despite the excitement of the game, it was overshadowed by explicit chants heard from the Colorado fans in the student section.

During the game, the student section chanted “F— the Mormons.” In response, the Big 12 fined Colorado $50,000, and Colorado Chancellor Justion Schwartz and Athletic Director Rick George released a joint statement condemning the behavior. Then, after the Big 12 issued its fine, George released a separate statement condemning the behavior, understanding the conference's decision, apologizing to BYU, and saying that Colorado must do better with its fans, outlining changes that are on their way to the experience.

Rick George's statement read, “The Big 12 Conference notified CU Athletics of its decision to issue a fine to the University of Colorado for the actions of some CU fans at last Saturday's game. We respect the conference's decision and take responsibility for the behavior exhibited at the game. I apologize to BYU and the entire Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community on behalf of our athletic department and the university. Chancellor Schwartz and I also personally apologized to our counterparts at BYU on Saturday night and Sunday.