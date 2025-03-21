BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young got honest about coaching in the NCAA Tournament after his team's 80-71 takedown of VCU. It was a feel-good performance for the Cougars, with program legend Jimmer Fredette in attendance. While much of the public was picking the Rams to pull the upset, Kevin Young's team never really looked in trouble on Thursday. The Cougars will now face the three-seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the Round of 32.

Before focusing on the next game in the postgame, Young reflected on coaching in The Big Dance for the very first time. The Cougars leader was making his NCAA Tournament debut after coaching at the NBA level for more than a decade.

“This tournament is like no other. It captivates America.”

The Cougars continued the stellar form they've been over the past few weeks

BYU basketball has been peaking at the right time. The Cougars have now won eleven of their past twelve games and look like one of the best teams in the country. It was a whole squad effort on Thursday, as eight players finished with six or more points. Freshman superstar Egor Demin set the tone early before players like Richie Saunders and Fousseyni Traore took over for the rest of the game. The Cougars shot 50% from the field and kept VCU standouts Max Shulga and Joe Bamisile under control.

Young is in his first year in charge of the Cougars, taking over for now-Kentucky head coach Mark Pope. BYU basketball is in a really good spot right now, where the program seems to be improving every single year. And the future is bright. The No. 1 recruit in the country, AJ Dybantsa, is coming to Provo this offseason in an unprecedented move. BYU has the resources and the coach to be near the top of college basketball for a very long time.

But winning is the best way to continue to draw interest from recruits. The Cougars will have another opportunity to extend their season on Saturday. If Kevin Young's team wins against the Badgers, BYU will be in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. That was during the Jimmer Fredette era in Provo. It's crazy to think about it, but there's a chance over the next few years that the Cougars will not just match that era's success but eventually surpass it and bring this program to heights it's never seen before.