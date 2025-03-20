Nostalgia was a dish that BYU basketball hoped to have against VCU, and luckily they got it. Former Cougars standout guard Jimmer Fredette was spotted supporting his alma mater on Thursday.

While BYU basketball came away with the victory, Fredette has been a regular supporter of the program. Still, they haven't had much of a basketball run since he left.

When Fredette took them to the NCAA tournament, he left a legacy in March. In 2011 specifically, he put on one of the best individual runs from a player that the collegiate world has ever seen.

He had a magical run for BYU basketball to make the Sweet 16. Most notably, Fredette dropped 52 points against New Mexico. He scored 52 of his team's 87 points. He also connected on 22 of 39 shots, including seven three-pointers.

Even though the Cougars haven't had an elite player like Fredette, they're growing their program. With new head coach Kevin Young, he's been rebuilding the program.

Through his first season, they secured the sixth seed and defeated VCU, 80-71. Guys like Egor Demin show major promise. Not to mention, BYU basketball landed AJ Dybansta next season, the No. 1 recruit.

BYU basketball has Jimmer Fredette's full support

Throughout his basketball career, Fredette has always shown support to the university. After making some noise in the Big 12, they're establishing themselves as legitimate.

For instance, BYU's upset of Arizona had fans reminiscing about Fredette. The backend of the season was rewarding for the Cougars fanbase.

Securing a six seed under a first year head coach is impressive work. Also, dealing with the loaded Big 12 conference with teams like Kansas, Houston, and Arizona is impressive as well.

Again, there hasn't been a player that can replicate that success, even to a significant degree. Fredette was a dime a dozen for elite players. His shooting is a staple now in the current collegiate landscape.

Even though BYU basketball is set to land Dybansta, he could be the next player who can try and replicate Fredette's individual success.

However, that is a hefty expectation to put on him. Still, he is the No. 1 player in the class of 2026. The previous player, Cooper Flagg, has exceeded his expectations, and then some. The same could happen for Dybansta.

Either way, there will never be another Fredette, as long as BYU remains an institution. His impact will always be felt, and his support will always be with the university through the ups, downs, and everything in between.