After a historic collegiate career and international career, former BYU basketball star Jimmer Fredette has called it a career. He announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

It’s time to say goodbye to basketball. I have loved every second of my career through the good and the bad! Thank you all for the support throughout the years. Basketball has made me who I am today. Excited for what is next in my life with my family! pic.twitter.com/Rx4r8Y4yfG — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although he is retiring, his support for the university will not stop. Funny enough, Fredette supported BYU basketball during the 2025 NCAA tournament.

His former team reached the Sweet 16, before losing to Alabama.

However, Fredette will have time to cheer on his alma mater in 2026. They landed No. 1 recruit AJ Dybansta, which shocked many.

Going back to the former shooting guard, he made a quality career after moving on from Provo. Most recently, he was a key part of USA Basketball's 3×3 team.

He won Gold Medals in the 2023 Pan American Games 3×3 and 2022 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup. His shooting prowess and ability to change his game for 3×3 were beyond impressive.

His experience on the brightest stage also helped elevate 3×3 into the national spotlight.

BYU basketball's Jimmer Fredette leaves lasting legacy

As mentioned earlier, it's not the legacy he left in Provo. Fredette is a household name for those invested into 3×3 and college basketball.

When he rose to stardom in the late 2000s and early 2010s, he was the first deep-range shooter. After all, Fredette had a game where he dropped 52 points in the NCAA tournament.

It's impressive when a player drops 30+ or even 40+ points. When someone drops 50+ points in a tournament game, that's some serious skill.

Not to mention, majority of his baskets were on jump shots. He was so effective off of the ball and a true deadeye from outside the arc.

That's only a glimpse of how effective he was as a player.

Although he will be missed as a basketball player, Fredette's legacy will forever be enshrined within BYU basketball. He lifted the program to relevancy, and they've been able to capitalize on it.