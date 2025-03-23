BYU basketball is having an incredible NCAA Tournament. BYU took down VCU during the first round of the tournament. The Cougars got another huge win on Saturday night, defeating the No. 3 seed Badgers 91-89. The win sends BYU to the Sweet 16 next week.

BYU junior forward Richie Saunders was almost speechless during an interview following the victory.

“Man, I could get a little choked up, you know what I'm saying?” Saunders said on the court after Saturday's big win, per CBS Sports. “This is special, man. This is something I, growing up and hooping as a little kid, this is something I dreamed of. Now to be here is like. it's just surreal.”

Saunders logged 25 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes played against Wisconsin.

BYU head coach Kevin Young knows that his team barely got the win. He explained how it was a slog to stay ahead of Wisconsin during the second half.

“We felt like we couldn’t stop them at all in the second half, and in that last timeout, man, we just looked each other in the eye and said all we’ve got to do is get one stop, that’s it,” Young said.

Thankfully, Young's NBA-style offense, with an emphasis on three-point shots and a fast pace, was ultimately too much for the Badgers to handle.

The last time the Cougars made the Sweet 16 was 2011 with players like Jimmer Fredette.

Fredette was in attendance on Saturday to see BYU advance to the Sweet 16 for the second time in 14 years.

“You watched the game and you’re kind of like, ‘How did we get to a two-point game here, you know?’” Fredette said after the game. “But look, I think that describes this team.”

Ultimately, Saunders and the rest of the Cougars know they have to get right back to work. But they'll spend some time savoring this victory first.

“We're not done yet,” Saunders concluded. “We're going to keep moving forward, but we're going to take this with gratitude and celebrate for a second then move on.”

BYU basketball will advance to play the winner of No. 2 seed Alabama or No. 7 seed St. Mary's in the Sweet 16.