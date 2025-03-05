BYU basketball picked up a wild 88-85 double-overtime win over the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday night. What made the No. 23 Cougars' win even more astounding was the fact they did it despite turning the ball over a whopping 29 times. If you thought that would be some kind of record, well, it is when looking at the last 20 years.

ESPN's Sean Farham notes no team — at home or on the road — had beaten a ranked opponent while turning the ball over 29 times in the last two decades. But BYU basketball was able to do just that to earn the upset.

The Cougars controlled the first half of the game thanks to their stingy defense. It then looked like BYU was going to run Iowa State out of its own gym, pushing a nine-point halftime lead to 21 points with 13 minutes remaining. That's when the Cyclones ramped up the defensive pressure and really started to force turnovers. Seemingly every possession coming down the stretch was a Cougars turnover, though they didn't complete the meltdown as the game went to overtime.

Both teams battled through the first overtime, and Egor Demin played hero with a game-tying layup with 21 seconds remaining to send it to another extra frame. Iowa State had its chances in the second overtime to finally overtake BYU, but to no avail.

The Cougars are now 22-8 overall and 13-6 in Big 12 play after this wild game, while the Cyclones are also 22-8 overall but 12-7 in the conference. This loss could have an impact on NCAA Tournament seeding. ClutchPoints' Sonny Giuliano had BYU as an 8-seed and Iowa State as a 2-seed before this game, so this win on the Cougars' resume will be a big help. The Cyclones could potentially drop a seed line after this home loss, but they're still in line for a high seed.