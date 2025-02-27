The Clemson basketball team is still right in the thick of the ACC title hunt after taking down Notre Dame on Wednesday night. The Tigers are just one game back of first place Duke with three games left in the regular season. Clemson looked good at home against the Fighting Irish as they cruised to an 83-68 win, but not everything was perfect. Starting guard Chase Hunter was limited in the game, and head coach Brad Brownell revealed after the contest that he is dealing with a minor injury.

According to Brad Brownell, Chase Hunter wasn't taking on a full load against Notre Dame because of a recent injury that occurred during practice.

“Brad Brownell says Clemson guard Chase Hunter had limited minutes tonight due to a calf injury he tweaked in practice last Thursday,” Clemson Tigers on Athlon said in a post.

Hunter was still able to play in the game as he finished with eight points in 23 minutes. It doesn't seem like the calf injury is anything too serious.

Wednesday's win was a big one for the Clemson basketball team as they stay within striking distance of Duke, and they also set the program record for most conference wins in a season. The Tigers now have 15 wins in ACC play.

“We're not really talking about those things,” Brownell said of the wins record, according to an article from The Post and Courier. “Obviously, we just keep talking about if we play well and handle business and do things the right way, we'll keep having important games.”

While Clemson has bigger things to worry about, Brownell still gave his guys credit for they have already accomplished this season.

“That's a testament to how well they've played, and how much they've been prepared,” Brownell added. “It's really hard to do what they've done, to win this many games, to be as efficient as they've been.”

In order to have a successful college basketball team, you need more than just talent. This Clemson team possesses the traits that are necessary to win.

“They're a very unselfish group, they're like that every day,” Brownell said. “They're a good group of guys that like each other and I think it shows in how they approach things and it certainly shows in their play.”

This record-breaking season is going to take Clemson to the NCAA Tournament in a few weeks. Brownell believes that his team has what it takes to make a run.

“I think so,” Brownell said, according to an article from On3. “I hope so. You know, it’s hard because tournament play is kind of a one and done and there’s so many things that can go into that. Foul trouble, guys not shooting well.”

One thing that will go a long way for the Tigers in March is their experience, both individually and as a group.

“But I do think we have an older group that can deal with some adversity that is battled with a lot of different things that has shown good poise and maturity with all the different things we’ve had to deal with and different styles of play,” Brownell said. “That’s helpful as well.”

Clemson is now 23-5 overall and 15-2 in conference play with three games left in the regular season. They will be back in action on Saturday at Virginia.