Notre Dame has struggled all season, while Clemson has been one of the best teams in the ACC. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a prediction and pick for Notre Dame vs. Clemson.

Notre Dame is 12-15 this season and has lost three of its last five games. Its best win was its most recent one against Pitt. It has suffered significant losses against Houston, Creighton, Georgia, Duke, North Carolina, Duke, and Louisville. Markus Burton has been massive for the Fighting Irish, especially in the backcourt. They need Burton to be Superman against the Tigers.

Clemson is 22-5 this season, with big wins against Kentucky, Wake Forest, Stanford, Pitt, Duke, North Carolina, and SMU. Then, they have losses to Boise State, Memphis, South Carolina, Louisville, and Georgia Tech. Chase Hunter is immediately the best scorer in this game, and he can carry the Tigers at home against a struggling Notre Dame team.

Here are the Notre Dame-Clemson College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Clemson Odds

Notre Dame: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +720

Clemson: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame has been inconsistent on offense this season, showing flashes but unable to sustain it. They score 73.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.7%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.2%. KenPom still ranks this offense in the top 75 with a 114 rating.

Three Fighting Irish players are averaging over double digits this season, and Burton is easily the best scorer, averaging 20.3 points per game. He is also one of the best scorers in the country. Burton and Matt Allocco are tied for the team lead in three assists per game. However, this team has struggled to pass the ball overall and only averages 11.9 assists per game.

Burton makes this entire team go on offense, and he should be able to score despite the Clemson defense being one of the better units in the conference. Burton is a playmaker, but the key is if more can step up against this stout defense.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame's defense has been awful most of the year and has struggled to do much of anything well. They allow 71.9 points per game, 45.4% from the field, and 32.2% from behind the arc. This defense is also extremely low on analytics, ranked at 157 on KenPom, and has a 106.7 rating.

Then, down low, Kebba Njie has been the best rebounder and is the block leader, averaging 6.2 and 0.6, respectively. Njie has done everything down low for Notre Dame, but this frontcourt lacks depth after him, which is why he is the primary player down low. This perimeter defense has also struggled and lacks depth. Only two Fighting Irish players average at least one steal, with Burton leading the team, averaging 1.6 per game.

Notre Dame's defense has struggled this season, and this is an awful matchup against Clemson because they have scorers and play a very efficient style of offense. This is a mismatch for Notre Dame on the road.

Clemson's offense has been solid and efficient this season. They score 77.5 points per game, have a 46.9% field goal percentage, and a 38.8% three-point shooting percentage. They are also 17th in offensive rating on KenPom with a rating of 120.8.

Four Clemson players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Chase Hunter being the most consistent and trustworthy scorer, averaging 17 points per game. Ian Schieffelin is just behind him with 12.4 points per game, and he makes up a tremendous inside-and-out duo with Hunter. Jaeden Zackery leads the team in assists, averaging 3.4 per game, and the team is averaging 14.9 assists overall.

Clemson has been efficient and is playing well on offense as a team, and they should take advantage against a defense that has struggled all season, like the Fighting Irish's.

Clemson's defense has been the most significant part of its success this season. It allows 66.5 points per game, 42.8% from the field, and 32.6% from behind the arc. This defense is also 25th in adjusted defense on KenPom, with a rating of 96.8.

Down low, Schieffelin has been a beast, leading the team in rebounding with 9.4 per game. Schieffelin is the best player for the Tigers down low and does everything for them. Viktor Lakhin is also the leader in blocks, with 1.7 per game.

Finally, this perimeter defense has also been excellent. Four players average at least one steal, with Jaeden Zackery leading the team with two per game. This defense is the X-factor in the game. Clemson has a significant advantage on this side of the court.

Final Notre Dame-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Clemson is a more complete team than Notre Dame. They have a great defense and have an offense that can score on anyone. Hunter is also a baller. Clemson wins and covers at home against Notre Dame.

Final Notre Dame-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -13.5 (-110)