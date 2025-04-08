The Florida Gators are the kings of college basketball as they took down Houston on Monday night to win the national championship. March Madness has come and gone, and it provided a ton of excitement yet again. There weren't a lot of upsets this season, but all four one-seeds made up for it with three outstanding matchups in the Final Four. The Florida basketball team ended up being the last one standing after Monday's 65-63 win in the national championship.

Houston was in control for almost the entire national championship game, but the Florida basketball team had one more comeback in them. The Gators have clawed back from some big deficits a couple of times already during their March Madness run, and they were able to do it again to send the Cougars home heartbroken.

The Cougars led by as many as 12 points in the second half, and they held the lead for almost the entire game. Florida came back to tie it with a little under eight minutes to go in the game, and they finally pulled ahead in the final minute. Houston had a chance to win the game on the final possession as they trailed by two points, but they didn't even get a shot off. Florida is the national champion.

Monday night's national championship game did not disappoint, and the entire college basketball world was watching. Fans couldn't believe what they saw on the final possession.

“I feel for Emanuel Sharp,” one fan said. “He couldn't touch the ball due to a possible foul (traveling or double-dribble) so all he could do is watch. Heartbreaking for Houston basketball, once again. Congrats to Florida for showing resilience the whole tournament, fighting back every time.”

Emanuel Sharp was in a tough spot as he went up for a shot, but he had to take a dribble because of a defender in his face. He then couldn't touch the ball again, and the clock hit zeros.

“Hindsight 20/20 but if Sharpe just commits the travel, Florida still has to inbound the ball with 4+ seconds left,” another fan wrote. “Gives Houston a chance to steal or at least foul and hope for a FT miss. Instead time expires with the loose ball.”

All in all, it was a brutal way for the season to end for the Houston basketball team. The Cougars played well enough to win, but the Florida basketball team deserves a lot of credit for that comeback.