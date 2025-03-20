Star power resides out in the East regional ahead of March Madness weekend. Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg is the main attraction and best league prospect for the top-seeded Blue Devils. But other big personas and intriguing teams fill this side of the bracket ahead of the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

National champion winner Scott Drew is back leading Baylor. Drew has the second-best NBA prospect of this tournament V.J. Edgecombe with him. Arizona comes with Tommy Lloyd who's making his fourth straight NCAA Tournament. And there's Final Four returnee Nate Oats spearheading Alabama.

The potential Cinderella's are out in full force here too. Liberty will be thinking about a run as a dangerous No. 12 seed. Akron brings past March Madness coach John Groce and just one loss in 2025. Even No. 15 seed Robert Morris will be thinking about stumping the Crimson Tide.

Duke is the heavy favorite to come out of this regional and head to the Final Four. But even the highly-ranked Blue Devils aren't a guaranteed lock to head to San Antonio. Time to think about the dream Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups for the East regional.

Sweet 16 dream scenarios: Duke vs. Liberty, Alabama vs. BYU

Oregon brings an experienced and winning coach in Dana Altman. Plus the Ducks proved they brought the size to withstand their first Big Ten season. But Liberty takes advantage of Oregon's defensive flaws to reach the Sweet 16.

The Flames are the best shooting team in the nation. And are the best offensive threat for Flagg and company featuring Taelon Peter, Kaden Metheny and Colin Porter as short, but explosive scoring options. But head coach Ritchie McKay created a pack-line defense that slows down the fast break and second-chance points. Flagg and the Blue Devils present a fiercer challenge, though. Khaman Maluach is another who's a mismatch with his imposing 7-foot-2 frame and athleticism. Still, Duke-Liberty presents a fun regional semifinal contest.

Oats gets the Tide back to the Sweet 16 by turning to his speedy money ball strategy. The head coach continues to aim to spread opponents out and create one-on-one three-point buckets. He's got three marksmen in Mark Sears, Chris Youngblood and Aden Holloway who are capable of getting hot at any given moment.

BYU, meanwhile, is one more offensive-minded team under first-time tournament coach Kevin Young. But the Cougars bring some of the best size in this tournament featuring glass hog Keba Keita and post dominator Richie Saunders. The Cougs also bring a deep bench that keeps the rotation fresh. Ten different players averaged more than 10 minutes each game. BYU's length and bench sparks its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2010-11.

Elite 8 dream scenario: Duke vs. Alabama

Jon Scheyer versus Nate Oats. Alabama's backcourt versus Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor and Sion James. Final Four returner Grant Nelson guarding Flagg.

What could be better than this Elite Eight battle? Plus Flagg can write a new chapter in his growing collegiate legend by helping take down a Final Four team from last year.

Or, Oats and the Tide can go back-to-back in the Final Four. And end the freshman phenom's impressive NCAA debut. Duke versus Alabama becomes a huge ratings draw.