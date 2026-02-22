Michigan basketball will drop in the top 25 by Sunday, all after watching Cameron Boozer take over. The Duke freshman snatched the soul out of the No. 1 ranked Wolverines 68-63 Saturday evening in Washington D.C.

Boozer nailed a crucial 3-pointer with under two minutes left to ensure the momentum stayed on Duke's side. He even earned a “terminator” comparison.

watch this Cameron Boozer sequence The Terminator. pic.twitter.com/G4pL60R0TW — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) February 22, 2026

Boozer later played mind games with a deep and talented Michigan defense — showing off his court vision but got the Wolverines thinking he was going to take the shot. Boozer's eyes helped identify the backdoor cut behind the Wolverines.

Cameron Boozer's playmaking and vision 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hgcyDAa8kD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2026

Boozer finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists — while leaving Michigan fans in shambles.

Reactions pour in after Cameron Boozer, Duke take down Michigan

Yaxel Landenborg got put on the spot regarding what it was like to guard Boozer.

Yaxel Landeborg got tacky when asked about what it was like to guard Cameron Boozer. pic.twitter.com/6W8Gzl3yBi — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) February 22, 2026

Jeff Borzello of ESPN called Boozer “the best player in the country when it mattered” on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. Meanwhile, a fan site dropped an even more blunt take about the son of the former NBA All-Star.

“Under the bright lights of D.C., Cameron Boozer silenced the arena with a dagger three. His father, Carlos, watched from the stands. Legacy isn't inherited; it's claimed in real. time. Duke’s championship DNA is alive and well,” the account posted.

But some Michigan fans became more relentless toward the Wolverines, head coach Dustin May and their star center.

“Michigan played bad basketball. Spacing was trash, Guards didn’t play well, [Aday] Mara needs to stay on his feet without fouling, can’t stay on the floor, 7’3 should be dominating the paint,” the fan shared to Michigan basketball's X account.

One more fan, however, became more honest about the Wolverines.

“I know Michigan fans will disagree but Duke was the better team tonight. Michigan can clearly still go all the way and are still an elite team, but these guards are still suspect,” that fan shared.

May called out the “timely errors” that led to Michigan's loss. But this rare non-conference showdown ahead of March Madness delivered a Final Four type of feel — with Boozer shining bright.