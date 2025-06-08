The Duke Blue Devils begin a transition as they see the departure of longtime coach Will Stephens.

Stephens spent his entire collegiate career with the Blue Devils, joining them in 1998. He served as the Head Sports Performance Coach for the men’s basketball program, and 17 years in the same role with women’s basketball until 2016.

“During his time with the Duke basketball programs, he has coached 55 NBA players, 21 WNBA players, 39 NBA first-round draft picks (including 26 lottery picks) and 11 WNBA first-round draft picks,” his bio on Duke's staff directory states.

“Thanks in part to Stephens’ emphasis on the physical development of his athletes, former Blue Devils have posted 43 top-10 finishes in the 6-NBA-Combine-Test since 2000. With both men’s and women’s programs, he has been a part of 18 ACC regular-season championships, 21 ACC tournament titles, 10 Final Fours and three National Championships.”

The Blue Devils made a social media post on Instagram on Saturday, highlighting moments throughout Stephens' career that allowed him and the program to remain elite throughout his tenure. They only needed one short message, but it was loud and clear on how much they appreciated his efforts.

“Thank you Coach Will! 💪💙💙💙💙😈,” the post read.

What lies ahead for Duke after Will Stephens' departure

A new era now awaits Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils with Will Stephens retiring from the program.

Stephens leaves behind an incredible legacy, elevating the basketball teams to become powerhouses in their own right. His impact on the men's side is especially clear, developing many players to become professional talents at the NBA and international levels.

In the meantime, Scheyer and the Blue Devils will build on a Final Four run that ended in heartbreaking fashion. They blew a solid lead in the second half of the national semifinals against Houston, falling in a brutal way.

Duke will not have star Cooper Flagg back for next season as he declared for the upcoming NBA draft. However, the program will continue where they left off as they seek a return to the national throne going into the 2025-26 season.