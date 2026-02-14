Duke star forward Cameron Boozer continues to dominate college basketball in his first season in Durham. The 18-year-old's latest accomplishment broke a record previously owned by Tim Duncan in the Devils' 67-54 win over Clemson.

Boozer finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, leading the team in each category. His performance marked the sixth time he has led Duke in points, rebounds and assists, breaking a tie with Duncan for the most by an ACC player in a single season.

Today was Cam Boozer's 6th game leading both teams in points, rebounds and assists. That breaks a tie with Tim Duncan (five in 1996-97) for most by an ACC player in a season over the last 30 seasons. Cam is 18 years old. pic.twitter.com/Ne1qvdLW5R — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 14, 2026

Duncan accomplished the feat during his senior season at Wake Forest, while Boozer has already broken it as a freshman. Duncan averaged 20.8 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.3 blocks per game in his final season as a Demon Deacon to earn the 1997 Wooden Award, given nationally to the best player in college basketball.

Boozer was off his game for most of the night, yet he was still the obvious best player on the court. He began the game averaging 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, practically hitting those numbers each game.

Boozer's 18-point, eight-rebound game against Clemson marked his first time failing to record either 20 points or a double-double since Jan. 10. The superstar freshman has become the runaway favorite to win the 2026 Wooden Award.

Isaiah Evans was the only other Duke starter to reach double figures in the defensive battle, scoring 17 points on 5-for-12 from the floor. Boozer's twin brother, Cayden Boozer, added 12 points off the bench.

Duke's defense led it to its 23rd victory of the season, holding Clemson to 35 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three-point range. Carter Welling led the Tigers with just 12 points in defeat.