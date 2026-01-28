Duke basketball's rising stars are set to shine on the NBA stage during All-Star Weekend. Both Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel will take part in the NBA Rising Stars game on Feb. 13. It's an exhibition featuring the top rookie and sophomore players in the NBA.

Both Flagg and Knueppel went in as the top two draft picks, per the NBA. Flagg was the No. 1 pick chosen by head coach Carmelo Anthony, whereas Knueppel was the No.2 pick by Tracy McGrady.

Team T-Mac selects Kon Knueppel with the 2nd pick in the Castrol Rising Stars Draft! https://t.co/2FgfQaWCcv pic.twitter.com/Kctu21Pq03 — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2026

In addition to Anthony and McGrady, Vince Carter is also serving as an honorary coach for the Rising Stars game.

Both Flagg and Knueppel were standout talents at Duke. Flagg played for one season from 2024 to 2025. Altogether, he averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Flagg won the AP National Player of the Year as well as leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

Afterward, Flagg was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. This year, he is averaging 18.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Both are the top leading rookie scorers in the league.

Meanwhile, Knueppel also played one season at Duke alongside Flagg. He earned a spot on the ACC All-Rookie Team and was named the ACC Tournament MVP. Following his college season, he was selected as the 4th pick in the NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

Presently, Knueppel is averaging 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Mavericks are 19-27, whereas the Hornets are 19-28.

As of 2025, 116 Duke players had played in the NBA. Among those players are Grant Hill, Shane Battier, Chris Duhon, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, and countless others.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb.13 to Feb. 15 in Los Angeles.