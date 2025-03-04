The Duke basketball program came away with a 93-60 win over Wake Forest in what might have been Cooper Flagg's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The presumed 2025 No. 1 overall pick insisted that he is “living in the present” and would not speculate on the future. During the game, the Duke fans chanted “One more year!” and Flagg said that he played the game with a lot of emotion.

“I was just playing with a lot of emotion and a lot of fire,” Cooper Flagg said, via David Hale of ESPN.

Flagg did reflect on his season and the moments he had at Cameron Indoor Stadium, specifically talking about his dunk against Pitt, as well as Sion James' dunk against NC State as high points.

“The feeling I had — the crowd, it was the loudest it's been all year,” Flagg said, via Hale. “I was back on defense, and I could almost feel that building shaking.”

It is unlikely that this experience will be enough to convince Flagg to return for another season, but he did rave about his time playing at Duke basketball's iconic home arena.

“This is the best place in college basketball, for sure,” Flagg said, via Hale. “I've loved every single minute of being here. It's been an amazing year.”

In Duke's win over Wake Forest, Flagg put up 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting with eight rebounds and seven assists, adding another standout performance to his resume this season. Duke moved to 27-3 overall with one game remaining before the ACC Tournament. That last game will be on March 8 against North Carolina. Duke will look to go into the ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed, and will likely also earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Flagg will look to finish off the season with Duke basketball's sixth national title, perhaps before heading off to the NBA.