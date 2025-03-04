Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer is talking about something he wants everyone to see. Scheyer believes that his freshman star Cooper Flagg would keep putting up video game numbers in games if Duke needed him to.

“I just hope everybody recognizes, if we were in more close games, his numbers would be like this a lot,” Scheyer said, per ESPN. “He's so unselfish. I wanted to put him back in just for people to be able to recognize him and what he's done. He plays so hard, he's competitive, he's a great teammate, and obviously his ability is special.”

Duke throttled Wake Forest 93-60 on Monday, in what may be Flagg's last home game. The freshman phenom, who may be National Player of the Year, finished the game with 28 points. Flagg also had 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals.

The freshman is considered a one-and-done player. He's projected by several analysts to be the no. 1 overall pick in this coming year's NBA Draft. Flagg was also the no. 1 high school recruit in the 2024 college basketball class.

Duke basketball finished the season undefeated at home, with a 17-0 record.

Cooper Flagg is leading Duke basketball this season

Flagg has looked every bit the part of a no. 1 overall NBA Draft pick this season. He's leading Duke basketball in virtually every stat category. Flagg also set a single-season game scoring record by a freshman in the ACC. Flagg scored 42 in an earlier season game against Notre Dame.

Flagg said playing at Duke has been an amazing experience so far. He felt the energy from the Cameron Crazies on Monday.

“The feeling I had — the crowd, it was the loudest it's been all year,” Flagg said. “I was back on defense, and I could almost feel the building shaking.”

Duke basketball is likely to be a no. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Blue Devils have only lost one ACC game all year, to Clemson. The squad has also won seven games in a row.

Scheyer is looking for his first trip to a Final Four at Duke. This may be his season to do it. The Blue Devils have a treasure trove of talented freshmen, including Flagg, who are leading the squad. Duke basketball holds a 27-3 record. The team has lost to Kansas, Clemson and Kentucky.

Duke has one last regular season game, against bitter rival North Carolina. The two schools play on Saturday.