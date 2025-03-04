The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils are a tough team to beat, especially when they are playing a true home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. That was proven once again on Monday night when Duke basketball clobbered the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a one-sided victory to the tune of a 93-60 score.

That game was also the Blue Devils' final game in Durham in the 2024-25 college basketball season, thus cementing yet another undefeated campaign at home.

“With the win over Wake Forest, Duke finishes 17-0 in Cameron. The Blue Devils now have 20 undefeated seasons at home. Duke owns a 48-3 record in Cameron under Coach Scheyer, including a pair of undefeated seasons,” shared the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Blue Devils basketball's official stats.

The date with Wake Forest was also potentially the last in Durham as a Blue Devil by star freshman Cooper Flagg, who is widely expected to declare for the 2025 NBA draft. If the Demon Deacons game turned out to be his final true home game for Flagg, it would also be remembered for one of his finest in Duke threads.

Against Wake Forest, the 18-year-old Flagg stuffed the stat sheets with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals while making 10 of his 16 attempts from the field and three of six tries from behind the arc in 34 minutes. Flagg did not have to do it all by himself, though, with Kon Knueppel contributing 17 points. Sion James and Mason Gillis each had 11 points, while Khaman Maluach had 14 rebounds.

Now brandishing a 27-3 overall record and an 18-1 slate in ACC play, Duke basketball can close out its regular-season campaign in grand fashion by defeating fierce rivals North Carolina Tar Heels at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina this coming Saturday. The Blue Devils crushed North Carolina in the first meeting back in February at home, 87-70, with Knueppel leading Duke with 22 points and Flagg scoring 21 points to go along with eight boards and seven dimes.

A win on Saturday would hand Duke the outright claim for the ACC regular-season title, as the Blue Devils currently own a one-game lead in the standings over the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals an d the No. 11 Clemson Tigers.