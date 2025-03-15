Duke basketball fans, the NCAA and the executives at Warner Bros. Discovery can all rejoice. Cooper Flagg will be available to participate in the March Madness festivities, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The Blue Devils sensation and consensus top pick in June's NBA Draft sprained his ankle after securing a rebound in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament and was ruled out for the team's last two games. The hope was that Duke was being cautious more than anything, and this early NCAA Tournament injury update might indicate as much. Flagg's confirmed presence adds supreme star power to the 68-team bracket.